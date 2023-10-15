Betto snatches World Triathlon Cup win late on before Hidalgo dominates for gold

Italian Alice Betto and home favourite Miguel Hidalgo sealed victory in the World Triathlon Cup in Brasília with two blistering performances.

Betto produced a solid all-round display as she posted a time of 2hours 00min 5sec to beat American Katie Zaferes to the title by 10 seconds.

Mexican Rosa Maria Tapia Vidal was a further 12 seconds off the pace as she crossed the line in 2:00:27 to win a first World Cup medal.

"It's amazing, I didn't expect the first place," said Betto.

"I knew Katie was really strong and just kept telling myself to stay focused to the end.

"This is my first ever first place so at the end of this season it's really incredible.

"I felt better at the end of the turn and I knew the uphill was my best moment.

"When I started this season, I wanted just to race and enjoy it, so this feels incredible."

Zaferes held the lead in the final section but was unable to fend off the Italian challenge.

Alice Betto 🇮🇹 wins the 2023 World Triathlon Cup Brasilia! A beautifully executed attack on the final lap earned the gold ahead of Katie Zaferes 🇺🇸 with silver and Rosa Tapia 🇲🇽 the bronze in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/p7ijd0jlTx — World Triathlon (@worldtriathlon) October 15, 2023

Betto timed her 10-kilometre run to perfection to overtake Zaferes late on during the final lap.

"It was very challenging," said Zaferes.

"I wasn't in the best head space until the last lap on the bike, getting out on the run I felt in control and just thought OK, stay with this feeling and stay present.

"The swim was interesting, I was on Vittoria's feet then made a tactical mistake going straighter, but I was happy with getting out where I did, so progress made.

"You couldn't stay comfortable on the run and I just had to be ready but I couldn't respond when the attack came."

Hidalgo was willed on by the crowd in the capital city as he burst down the home straight to record a winning time of 1:48:01.

He was formidable as he set the fastest times in all three sections of the race before Spaniard Antonio Serrat Seoane sealed silver in 1:48:27.

Canada's Charles Paquet followed him nine seconds later to round out the podium.

The World Triathlon Cup circuit is due to continue on Saturday (October 21) in the South Korean city of Tongyeong.