Canada cruised to a third victory in Aberdeen to keep their 100 per cent win record alive at the World Mixed Curling Championship.

Skip Felix Asselin led his side to a commanding 7-2 win over Australia as they took control of Group B.

The defending champions went up 2-0 after the first end before both sides traded blows for the next four ends.

Another two-point haul in the penultimate end sealed the victory as the fixture was stopped with Australia conceding defeat.

Also in Group B, New Zealand snuck past Hungary late on to also stay unbeaten.

They scored in the last end to clinch a 5-4 victory and avoid the upset with skip Courtney Smith's influence proving pivotal.

In Group A, both Belgium and Sweden took their win-loss record to 3-0.

After stunning hosts Scotland yesterday, Belgium then cruised past Wales and Ireland by respective 8-3 and 10-1 scorelines.

Sweden got the better of Israel 7-2 in their sole fixture of the second day in Scotland.

Spain are also undefeated as they lead Group C with a trio of wins after a narrow 5-4 triumph over Germany.

Scotland, who were tipped to reach the podium once again before the tournament, fell to a second defeat in three matches.

They lost to neighbours England in a crushing 8-3 defeat.

Competition continues tomorrow with the hosts looking to get back on track with a match against Japan in the morning session.

Canada then meet Lithuania in the second round of fixtures before in-form England and Belgium clash in the afternoon.