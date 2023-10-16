It was announced here today that the sliding sports for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place outside Italy after a proposal to redevelop the planned venue in Cortina d'Ampezzo was abandoned.

The news is no surprise after plans to build a new track to host bobsleigh, skeleton and luge on the site of the demolished Eugenio Monti track stalled when no company bid for the tender.

There had also been growing opposition to the plans because of their environmental and financial impact, fears of a limited legacy and concerns there may not be enough time for construction.

Innsbruck in Austria has already offered use of its sliding track for the Games.

Giovanni Malagò, the President of Milan Cortina 2026, formally announced the decision to move bobsleigh, skeleton and luge from Cortina to a foreign venue during a presentation to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session here this morning.

"As recently as two days ago, the Government informed us to consider the best and most sustainable option to not go ahead with the Cortina Sliding Centre and move the sliding centre to an already existing and working venue," Malagò told delegates.

"As a result, Milano Cortina 2026 has to identify another venue outside Italy.

"We are already working to explore all possible solutions and alternatives together with the IOC and the International Federations, before submitting the choice to our Board for final approval.

"In this regard, it's important to remember a decision like this will impact the operation and has consequences for the budget of the Organising Committee."

Plans to redevelop the demolished Eugenio Monti track in Cortina d'Ampezzo in time for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games had been the subject of protests ©X

Kristin Kloster Aasen, chair of the IOC Coordination Commission for Milan Cortina 2026, tried to put a positive spin on the news.

"This responsible commitment reinforces the positon of the IOC that this venue needed to be reconsidered as the permanent legacy was not clear," she told the Session in her presentation.

"We welcome therefore this decision that builds on Agenda 2020's direction that no permanent venues should be built if there is not a demonstrated legacy plan for it."

It will be the first time in the 102-year history of the Winter Olympics that an event has been staged outside the host country.

It has happened twice before in the Summer Olympics.

The first came during the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp when, because of a dispute over the course, the final sailing events were moved from Oostende to Amsterdam in The Netherlands.

The second time was during the 1956 Olympics staged in Melbourne when the equestrian events took place in Stockholm due to quarantine laws in Australia.

More follows