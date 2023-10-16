Île-de-France President Valérie Pécresse has written to the country's Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra to request a "national legal framework" for banning athletes from wearing a hijab.

Oudéa-Castéra announced last month that the country’s athletes will not wear the veil at their home Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Pécresse supports the move but wants to make it easier for the policy to be enforced across various sports, according to L'Equipe.

The Île-de-France region, which centres on Paris, has announced plans to suspend subsidies for basketball clubs not respecting the ban.

Only the French Football Federation (FFF) and the French Federation of Basketball currently have rules banning the hijab.

In her letter to Oudéa-Castéra, Pécresse called for a "clear, national and identical rule for all sports".

"Several Presidents of federations who would like to do the same cannot do so because they are under extremely strong pressure which can be exerted on administrators, supervisors or even club Presidents," said Pécresse.

According to Pécresse, "Islamist activists" have paid athletes to attend competitions while wearing the veil.

Women wearing the hijab play football in Paris ©Getty Images

"These open or insidious threats are unacceptable," she said.

An appeal against the FFF's rule has already been rejected by France's Council of State.

However, several "rule infractions" are said to have been reported in women's basketball matches in Île-de-France.

The FFBB has rules which state that a referee should not start a match if any players are wearing a hijab.

Oudéa-Castéra has claimed that the ban is to protect France's "regime of strict secularism" but the move was criticised by the United Nations (UN) and the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation.

Marta Hurtado, the UN's spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, said: "In general, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights believes that no-one should impose on a woman what she should or should not wear."

A petition called "Basketball for All" describes the rule as "an attack on freedom of conscience and religion and the principle of equal access to sport".