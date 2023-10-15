American and Czech pairs strike gold at Beach Volleyball World Championships in Mexico

Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng of the United States dethroned Brazil's reigning champions Ana Patrícia Ramos and Eduarda Santos Lisboa to win women's gold at the Beach Volleyball World Championships in Mexico as Czech pair Ondřej Perušič and David Schweiner clinched the men's title.

The American pair triumphed 21-16, 24-22 at the Bullring in Tlaxcala to return the US to the top of the women's podium for the first time in 14 years.

Ramos and Lisboa, the world champions in Rome last year, had made it to the final undefeated and without dropping a set.

But they had no answer to Hughes and Cheng who claimed world gold after reuniting for a second stint together last year.

They had previously partnered up between 2015 and 2018 and have won four Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour events since getting back together.

"I'm just so thankful for Sara," Cheng said.

"I'm so proud of her and I just thank God for putting us back together.

"I'm very thankful to be here."

The win for Hughes and Cheng has earned the US a quota place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"We just wanted to thank everybody that has helped us get here," Hughes added.

Ondřej Perušič and David Schweiner clinched the men's title ©Getty Images

"Our coaches, our trainers, our sponsors and our families.

"And also the Mexican fans, who made an amazing atmosphere here."

The US also won bronze as Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth came from behind to beat Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy 15-21, 21-19, 15-8.

New champions were guaranteed in the men's final and Perušič and Schweiner won a dramatic game against Sweden's David Åhman and Jonatan Hellvig, 21-15, 17-21, 15-13.

The Czech duo only snuck out of the pool stage with one win from three but then came to life, winning five knock-out matches including defeating Norway's world and Olympic champions Anders Mol and Christian Sørum in the last eight.

Åhman and Hellvig were second in the rankings so represented another scalp.

"It's unreal, I really don't know how to describe my feelings because I can't quite understand them," Perusic said.

"If I had to pick one word, it would be pride.

"I'm very proud of our entire team and everyone who contributed to our journey and who was by our side since the beginning.

"This is a huge accomplishment, not only for us, but for Czech beach volleyball and I'm really proud to give this to everyone back at home.

"It's a dream coming true.

"We just want to enjoy the moment and we'll plan a big celebration back home."

The victory has earned a Paris 2024 place for the Czech Republic.

The men's and women's medallists share the podium in Mexico ©Getty Images

"These three weeks were probably the longest of our lives, we went through a little bit of everything," Schweiner said.

"From preparation to playing the best teams, it was really, really difficult.

"But I'm super happy and proud of our entire team and our families.

"This is not only about us two, it's a team result.

"It's unbelievable, we're world champions.

"I was very nervous at the end of the tie-breaker but it all ended well for us."

Poland's Bartosz Łosiak and Michał Bryl defeated Americans Theo Brunner and Trevor Crabb 21-17, 21-18 for bronze.