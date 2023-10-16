The French Taekwondo Federation (FFTDA) has selected the weight divisions where its athletes will qualify directly at their home Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

As the host nation, France has two reserved quota places - two men's and two women's - for the Olympics next year.

With four men's and four women's weight divisions due to be contested, it means that France is not guaranteed an athlete in every event in 2024.

The FFTDA has announced that it has selected the women's under-67 kilograms and over-67kg, and the men's under-58kg and under-68kg, as the categories where they will have guaranteed involvement.

In the women's events, this could mean qualification for two reigning world champions - under-67kg winner Magda Wiet-Hénin and under-73kg gold medallist Althéa Laurin.

At Tokyo 2020, Laurin won a bronze medal.

"We have chosen to directly qualify the categories where the chances of winning gold medals are maximum," said FFTDA national technical director Patrick Rosso.

"Indeed, the rules imposed by the host countries' quotas in taekwondo are very restrictive.

World champion Althéa Laurin would be eligible for the women's over-67kg at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

"They limit our choices to make sure we have as many representatives as possible lined up in Paris.

"For example, as the host country, we cannot field athletes in the continental qualifying tournament to try to secure additional quotas."

The FFTDA said it would announce its host nation athletes in May.

Those chosen need to have met one of five conditions to be eligible for selection.

These are winning a competition on the World Taekwondo circuit, being ranked inside the world top 20, reaching the last 16 of the 2022 or 2023 World Championships, reaching the quarter-finals of the European Championships or winning the French title.

Universality places will now be awarded in the weight divisions where France has not accepted a host nation place - the men's under-80kg and over-80kg and the women's under-49kg and under-57kg.