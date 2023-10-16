Australia earn their first win of Cricket World Cup after Sri Lanka batting collapse

Australia won their first match of the International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup after a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

After choosing to bat Sri Lanka got themselves into a great position when they put on 125 for the opening wicket between Pathum Nissanka, who made 61, and Kusal Perera, who scored 78.

Either side of a half-hour rain delay Sri Lankan wickets tumbled as they were bowled out for 209, with only one further batter after the openers making double figures.

Australian spinner Adam Zampa recovered from a nervy start to take four wickets for 47 runs as the Sri Lankans lost nine for 52 in challenging conditions at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Strong winds also caused debris to fall from the stadium roof, landing on to the pitch and seats.

Spectators were able to move to other parts of the stand for safety, and the International Cricket Council reported there were no injuries, according to BBC Sport.

Strong winds in Lucknow led to debris falling from the roof on to seats, leading to spectators moving to a safer area ©Getty Images

In their reply, Australia experienced a wobble as Dilshan Madushanka dismissed both David Warner, for 11, and Steve Smith, for a duck, leg before wicket in the fourth over, leaving them 24 for two.

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis top scored for Australia with 58 off 59 balls, while Marnus Labuschagne scored 40 as they steadied the ship.

Glenn Maxwell, with 31, and Marcus Stoinis, with 20, accelerated Australia to the finish line as they won by five wickets with just under 15 overs to spare.

It gives Australia a much-needed first win of the tournament, moving them on to two points, while Sri Lanka remain winless having played three matches.

Action is due to continue tomorrow at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, with South Africa, who have won their first two matches, facing a Netherlands side who sit bottom of the pile having lost both of their first two games.