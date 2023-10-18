Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has claimed here the ongoing Rugby World Cup has enhanced France's reputation for hosting events in the build-up to next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Speaking after delivering the Organising Committee's report to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session, Estanguet said the Rugby World Cup had generated enthusiasm and further proof France could deliver a successful Games,

"For us, it's a new demonstration that France is able to deliver a fantastic sporting event," he said.

"A lot of people in France are really fully engaged with this tournament, and I've been impressed by the atmosphere in the stadiums.

"I am little bit jealous to be honest with you.

"It has been very inspiring to see in different matches even when France is not playing the people are engaged and there is a fantastic atmosphere."

The IOC has insisted the Olympic Games' "unifying power" is "needed more than ever".

Tony Estanguet delivered an update on Paris 2024 preparations to the IOC Session in Mumbai ©Getty Images

Estanguet expressed similar sentiments, and said the Rugby World Cup had provided a timely boost in France.

"It's needed in the time to have this positive moment, and the Rugby World Cup is a good demonstration that there is an expertise in France," he commented.

"We knew it of course because we organised and delivered many events from the football World Cup to the Athletics World Championships, in almost all the disciplines we already had a very strong expertise with Rolland Garos or the Tour de France every year.

"This event is a new demonstration that France is able to deliver fantastic events."

The Rugby World Cup is due to finish on October 28.