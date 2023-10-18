A successful co-hosting of the FIFA Women's World Cup has been credited for record attendance in women's domestic football in Australia.

Australia held the tournament for the first time with New Zealand in July and August, and enjoyed a run to the semi-finals.

A record attendance of nearly two million fans across the 64 matches was recorded, while more than 400,000 watched Australia's seven games, which were all sold-out.

There has been early signs of that translating to the A-League Women, which first launched in 2008.

A crowd of 11,741 watched Sydney FC beat Western Sydney Wanderers 2-0 at the Sydney Football Stadium, which held five matches at the Women's World Cup.

That surpassed the league record of 9,519 who watched Sydney FC defeat Western United in last season's grand final.

The start of the A-League Women season followed on from Australia's run to the semi-finals at their home FIFA Women's World Cup ©Getty Images

A-Leagues commissioner Nick Garcia said figures from the start of the new season followed planning over several years, which included preparing for the legacy of the Women's World Cup.

"Our plan for the FIFA Women’s World Cup started more than two years ago and today, we have three new women’s teams in the league, a full home-and-away season of 22 rounds and an unprecedented 198 per cent growth in memberships across the league," he said, as reported by The Guardian.

"Playing the opening round in mostly major stadia was part of a strategy to create new experiences and connect with more fans, and we are delighted to see the round record broken on day one, in just two matches".

Measures in place at A-League Women's matches this season include free tickets for children under-16 to a match of their choice.