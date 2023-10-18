Teams of technical officials selected by World Archery for Paris 2024

Indranil Datta of India and Britain's Kathy Lipscomb are set to chair teams of technical officials for archery competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, respectively.

Datta leads a group of 18 judges, which includes four alternates, for the Olympic contests set to take place from July 25 to August 4 next year.

The 37-year-old will be supported by deputy Guillermina Garcia of Mexico and Brazilian director of shooting Alex Vecchio.

It is set to be the trio's second consecutive Olympic Games after they served at Tokyo 2020.

The Games chair in Japan was Hannah Brown who is also due to officiate in Paris but as a regular technical official.

She is joined by Guatemalan Andrea Aguilar, Australia's Susanne Womersley, Frenchman Christophe Pezet, Singapore's Pecilius Tan, Aslihan Unsal of Turkey, German Friedrich Karle, Lais Machado Nunes of Brazil, Iranian Hossein Nasirinejad, Martino Miani of Italy, and the Czech Republic's Kristina Reitmeier.

Mexican Carlos Cervantes, Ireland's Barry Brophy, Shahrzad Allahyari of Iran, and German Sabrina Steffens are scheduled to be on standby as the alternates.

Indranil Datta is set to chair the World Archery technical officials at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ©World Archery

Aguilar, Unsal, Miani, and Allahyari all judged at the last Paralympic Games.

The team of technical officials serving at the Paralympic archery events in Paris will be chaired by Lipscomb, who was deputy in Tokyo.

She is joined by Spain's David Catalan in the deputy role this time and fellow Briton Robert Potts as director of shooting.

China's Wang Lian, Slovenian Maya Shalaby, American Megan Tierney, Mexico's Liz Perez, Bjarne Strandby of Denmark, Iranian Ghazaleh Rasouli, Chinese Taipei's Karen Pan, Alison Hagaman of Australia, Egyptian Ahmed Koura, Austria's Bettina Kratzmüller, and Nabil Husein of Brazil are part of the list.

The alternate group is then comprised of Katerina Koncalova of the Czech Republic, Mexico's Cesar Araujo, Frenchman Anthony Hillairet, and Mongolian Saruul Enkhbat.

Archery at the Paralympic Games is set to take place from August 29 to September 5 next year.

The sport is scheduled to be contested at Les Invalides at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.