Five-time Paralympic champion Wen Xiaoyan is among the big names in China's squad ©Getty Images

Hosts China have announced a team of 439 athletes for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games.

The home team will compete in all 22 disciplines on the programme and in all 397 events.

China will have a total delegation of 723 when including coaches and other staff, with the athletes made up of 221 men and 218 women.

Thirteen-year-old chess player Yang Yixiao is the youngest member of the squad while the oldest is 58-year-old table tennis player Gao Yanming.

Hangzhou 2022 is the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games, and follows the Asian Games in the city which ran between September 23 and October 8.

The Chinese have topped the medal table at all three Para Games held to date, in Guangzhou in 2010, Incheon in 2014 and Jakarta in 2018.

In Jakarta, the country won 172 gold medals in a total haul of 319.

China claimed 172 gold medals at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta ©Getty Images
Wen Xiaoyan, a five-time Paralympic gold medallist in sprinting and long jump events, is among the star names in China's squad in Hangzhou.

"Just like my team-mates, I am so proud to compete at home, I will abide by the rules and regulations, overcome the difficulties and strive to surpass myself in Hangzhou," Wen said to Xinhua.

The Games are being held a year later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chen Qi, the coach of China's women's wheelchair basketball team which will defend its title, added: "Half of the team retired after the Tokyo Paralympics, and the majority of our team now are around 23-years-old. 

"We were the champion in 2018, so we will seek to retain our title in Hangzhou.

"I hope the veterans could pass on their resilience and love for the wheelchair basketball to the rookies, and we will test ourselves in Hangzhou before preparing for the Paris Paralympics."