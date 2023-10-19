World Sailing has launched a series of webinars designed to help national sailing organisations, regatta organisers, sailing clubs and individuals improve their sustainability.

"The sustainability sessions will be open, collaborative, expert-led and an opportunity for everyone in the sport to get involved," World Sailing head of sustainability Alexandra Rickham explained.

"As sailors we are acutely aware of changes to the environment and, as sailors, we take seriously our responsibility to act in the interests of the communities with whom we share the waters of the world."

The webinars have been introduced as part of World Sailing's Sustainability Agenda 2030, an initiative launched in 2018 which included six major recommendations.

"Our sport can be proud of the progress we have made since we launched Sustainability Agenda, our strategy for sailing's contribution to global sustainability," Rickham added.

"Sailing has become a byword for sustainability in sport, thanks to work being done at every level, from elite competitions like The Ocean Race, SailGP and the America’s Cup to your local boat club, there are huge efforts to make our sport more sustainable.

"But there is so much more still to do."

The webinar programme began this week with "Clean Regattas and Classes" led by the conservation group, Sailors of the Sea.

Paralympic gold medallist Jens Kroker of Germany is also scheduled to play a leading role in a webinar on inclusive and accessible sailing which is planned for December 6,

Other sessions are to feature sustainable boat design and equipment.

In 2024, the schedule includes webinars on fighting plastic pollution, female empowerment and safeguarding.

There will also be a presentation offering guidance for when boats encounter large marine fish or animals.

The first season of webinars includes 11 sessions and is scheduled at regular intervals through to March 20 next year.

Last month, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that World Sailing had won the Climate Action x Sustainable Travel Award for its initiatives to reduce travel during the organisation of the World Sailing Championships held in The Hague during August.

Staff and media had been encouraged to use public transport and cycles during the event.

The Climate Action x Innovation Award went to Peruvian sailor Paloma Schmidt who had introduced a range of measures to reduce waste at the International Laser Class Association (ILCA) European Championships in Andora, Italy.