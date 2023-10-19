Abuladze and Taimazova among Russian judoka set for European Championships

Former world champion Yago Abuladze and Olympic bronze medallist Madina Taimazova are among 17 Russian judoka that have been cleared to compete at next month’s European Judo Championships in Montpellier.

Russia’s official state news agency TASS has listed the Russian athletes that are due to participate in the event in the French city.

Judoka from Russia and Belarus are being allowed to compete as individual neutral athletes after the International Judo Federation (IJF) lifted its outright ban.

They had been prevented from competing in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine before the ban was ended in time for them to take part in the World Championships in Doha in May.

However, their presence in the Qatari capital resulted in Ukraine boycotting the event in protest of the IJF’s decision.

Ukraine's Sports Minister Vadym Guttsait accused the IJF of allowing military personnel to compete at the World Championships.

These allegations were refuted by the IJF which insisted that independent background checks were carried out on the delegation put forward by Russia and Belarus found that they had not publicly supported the invasion of Ukraine and were not affiliated with the military.

According to Ukrainian website Babel, some of the athletes that are poised to fight at the European Championships have either shown support for the war or Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Among those identified by Babel were Mansur Lorsanov and Taimazova.

Russian judoka Mansur Lorsanov, left, is a member of the Akhmat club that is run by Vladimir Putin's ally Ramzan Kadyrov ©Getty Images

Lorsanov represents the Akhmat club which is run by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov who has been sanctioned by the United States.

Kadyrov has been accused of overseeing human rights violations including torture and abductions.

Taimazova, a bronze medallist in the women’s under-70 kilogram category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, was pictured standing in front of a poster featuring Putin along with a group of young judokas.

The poster included the message "Za Putina! Za pobyedu! Za narod!" which translates as "For Putin! For the victory! For the people!".

Judo club Turbostroitel posted the picture before later deleting it, according to Babel.

Taimazova, a two-time European medallist, is among seven female Russian judoka that are set to compete in Montpellier along with Sabina Gilyazova, Kristina Dudina, Alesya Kuznetsova, Daria Kurbonmamadova, Kseniya Galitskaya, Kamila Badurova and Daria Khramoikina.

Abuladze, who won men’s under-60kg gold at the 2021 World Championships, headlines the list of Russian male judoka featuring at the European Championships.

In June, Abuladze was found by Base of Ukrainian Sports to have shown support for fellow judoka Nikita Ivkin who is fighting for the Russian army in Ukraine by liking a series of his Instagram posts.

Others include Ramazan Abulayev, Gamzat Zairbekov, Murad Cholanov, Danil Lavrentyev, Timur Arbuzov, Matvei Kanikovsky, Valery Yendovitsky and Lorsanov.

The European Championships are scheduled to be staged from November 3 to 5 at the Sud de France Arena in Montpellier.

More than 400 athletes from 46 countries are poised to compete.

insidethegames has approached the European Judo Union for a comment.