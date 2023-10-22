The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) has launched a WhatsApp channel in an attempt, it claimed, to strengthen its relationship with the public.

It is trying to capitalise on the attention caused by the start of the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago by releasing it this week, with the event's Opening Ceremony taking place on Friday (October 20).

COB has described it as a meeting point between Team Brazil and the fans.

Fans can get access to all of the Brazilian delegation's news from Chile by going onto the "Updates" tab on WhatsApp and searching for Team Brazil or COB.

Programmes, articles, photos, and videos are all set to be uploaded onto the platform.

O Time Brasil está nos Canais do WhatsApp! 📱🇧🇷



Fique por dentro de tudo que acontece no COB e não perca nenhuma novidade dos seus atletas favoritos.



Entre na aba “Atualizações” no WhatsApp e procure pelo Canal Time Brasil/COB.



"Our social networks have been growing exponentially in recent times," said COB communication director Paulo Roberto Conde.

"We reached one million followers on Instagram, reached almost 120,000 subscribers on Team Brazil's YouTube and added more than 5.3 million followers on all networks.

"The WhatsApp channel concentrates content from all our platforms, including the website, and allows us to get even closer to our fans."

COB hopes that the participation of its athletes in the 19th Pan American Games will be fully covered on the Brazilian Olympic Channel.

The channel will broadcast competitions live, in addition to special programming directly from Santiago.

Since Monday (October 16) COB's social media platforms have documented the arrival of the first athletes in the Village and the first training sessions.