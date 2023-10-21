Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) has denied claims that it has joined World Boxing, committing its "firm loyalty" to the International Boxing Association (IBA).

The West African nation was announced as the first member of World Boxing from the continent yesterday along with Finland, Iceland, Jamaica, Norway, and the Czech Republic.

However, NBF vice-president Azania Omo-Agege, in a statement circulated to African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) members seen by insidethegames, has denied the development.

"We reaffirm our firm loyalty to IBA the sole IOC recognised international body and we stand in solidarity with IBA family," Omo-Agege, who is also Acting President of AFBC, said.

Omo-Agege said the news of Nigeria joining World Boxing was circulated to "tarnish the image of AFBC and IBA" and "will be dealt with internally".

"I wish to make it unequivocally clear that the NBF dissociates itself from World Boxing," he continued.

"A significant decision of this magnitude can only be made by the Board and the Congress neither of which was convened.

"As the vice-president of NBF I affirm I'm not aware of any rigorous application to join World Boxing."

The IBA, expelled by the International Olympic Committee, recently had a spat with AFBC, after the continental body's Congress to elect a new President this month in Durban was postponed due to a row over the list of candidates.

NBF vice-president Azania Omo-Agege said the news of Nigeria joining World Boxing was circulated to "tarnish the image of AFBC and IBA" and "will be dealt with internally" ©Azania Omo-Agege

The list included Cameroon’s Bertrand Mendouga, who was forced out in August as AFBC President, after accusations of embezzlement.

AFBC announced later that they will conduct the elections on November 18 in Africa.

However, IBA wants it to be held in Dubai and has said that they will not cover the costs of the Congress if it is held in Africa.

African members have constantly supported Russian IBA President Umar Kremlev during his regime.

The Asian Boxing Confederation also recently pledged their loyalty to Kremlev.

With IOC President Thomas Bach warning that World Boxing "don’t have sufficient global representation" to replace IBA, every member could be vital for the new body as the sport fights for its spot at Los Angeles 2028.

These are crunch times for IBA as well with an appeal against its expulsion set to be heard in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on November 16.

"Nigeria’s application to join World Boxing met all of the requirements for membership and has been approved by the Executive Board," World Boxing said, when approached by insidethegames about Omo-Agege's claims.

"The application was signed by all of the relevant senior officials within the Federation and was supported by a letter from the Nigerian National Olympic Committee which requested that World Boxing 'kindly accord the Federation due recognition' and confirmed that the Nigeria Boxing Federation is the only recognised body responsible for organising boxing in Nigeria.

"We look forward to working closely with the National Federation for Nigeria and all of our members to ensure boxing remains at the heart of the Olympic Movement and support the growth and development of the sport at all levels."