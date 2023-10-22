A study from market research company IPSOS claims that 73 per cent of Chileans feel the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago mark "an opportunity for the country to unite".

The survey was commissioned by the Organising Committee to evaluate brand health and also found that 83 per cent of the population associate Santiago 2023 with values such as inclusion and respect.

"It is gratifying to know that each of the efforts we have, with a contingent of 2,000 collaborators, reached the people," said Santiago 2023 executive director Harold Mayne-Nicholls.

"We managed to convey to the public that this festival belongs to everyone, thus reinforcing the value of inclusion and leaving a legacy not only of infrastructure, but also of sports culture for the country."

Santiago 2023, Chile's first hosting of the Pan American Games, officially began on Friday (October 20) and has been received with positivity according to the study.

Harold Mayne-Nicholls believes the positive feeling for Santiago 2023 stems from the actions of the Organising Committee ©Santiago 2023

It also revealed that 85 per cent of respondents feel the Games will help people with disabilities and more than three-quarters believed the event would improve national pride.

Overall, it is thought that the hosting will have an beneficial impact on Chile in terms of infrastructure, international recognition, and the establishment of a strong sporting culture.

Opinions on Santiago 2023 have improved drastically over the year.

"During the work period of the Santiago 2023 corporation, the organisation commissioned four IPSOS studies on brand health, and the result in February of this year showed eight per cent of the population considered that the brand was close and we managed to increase that number to 56 per cent," said the Games' communications director Felipe Bianchi.

Santiago 2023 is set to run until November 5 with 6,909 athletes from 41 nations due to compete in 39 sports.