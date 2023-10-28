The International Testing Agency (ITA) has launched its global Pre-Games anti-doping programme ahead of next year's Olympics and Paralympic in Paris which will involve new levels of targeted testing based on data from the pre-Tokyo 2020 operation.

As the ITA, working on behalf of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is currently in charge of delivering independently the anti-doping programmes for over 80 per cent of the Summer Olympic International Federations, it will directly oversee the implementation of a large part of recommendations for these sports.

The IOC and the ITA have secured an extended testing jurisdiction over all athletes registered to take part starting three months before Paris 2024.

The ITA will lead such testing activities to fill potential testing gaps for all sports and nations through doping controls on its own initiative, as well as issuing testing recommendations.

A Pre-Games Expert Group has been appointed to support this work, and for the first time the ITA has also appointed a supervisory panel to monitor its work.

The panel will be composed of athletes' representatives and members from eight IFs and NADOs to join the initiative in a supervisory and advisory role.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has also been invited to sit on the panel to monitor compliance.

"We have harnessed important learnings from our clean sport mission for Tokyo 2020 which now help us improve further the Pre-Games anti-doping programme for Paris 2024," ITA director general Benjamin Cohen said.

The ITA's Pre-Games testing before Paris 2024 will include greater targeting, drawing upon data amassed during Tokyo 2020 ©ITA

ITA were in charge of drugs testing for the first time at Tokyo 2020.

“Whereas the ITA-led Pre-Games programme for Tokyo 2020 focused on issuing generic recommendations covering individual athletes and teams belonging to a large pool of potential participants in the Olympic Games, the model for Paris 2024 focuses on specific recommendations supporting the detection of gaps in strategic aspects of anti-doping programmes," ” an ITA release said.

“This approach is not only quantitative, but also integrates a qualitative component based on the experiences and data models that the ITA was able to establish based on its mission for Tokyo 2020.

“All targeted testing recommendations issued to the concerned International Federations and National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs)/Regional Anti-Doping Organisations (RADOs) around the world will then be monitored by the ITA to help achieve their implementation."

There were a total of nine positive drugs tests, including sprinter CJ Ujah for selective androgen receptor modulators S-23 and Enobosarm, leading to Great Britain being stripped of the silver medals they had won in the 4x100 metres relay.

Great Britain were stripped of the their 4x100m relay Olympic silver medals after CJ Ujah, left, tested positive for banned drugs ©Getty Images

"When it comes to doping, special attention must be paid to the lead time before major sports events - both to discourage those that plan on resorting to prohibited substances or methods to qualify to or prepare for competitions, and to ensure that all athletes are competing on a level playing field at the Games, no matter where they come from," the ITA release added.

"During this preparatory phase it is the responsibility of the respective IFs and NADOs/RADOs to subject their athletes to a proportionate doping control plan.

“The ITA Pre-Games programme provides an additional layer of independent monitoring and support to ensure that athletes are tested adequately ahead of Paris 2024…

"Additionally, further testing recommendations might be issued closer to the Games as the final list of athletes likely to participate in the event will be clearer."