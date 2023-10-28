FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has blocked Algerian efforts to host Palestine games, including 2026 World Cup qualifiers, as the deadly war between Hamas and Israel continue.

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) even suspended all its football matches to show solidarity with Palestinians before offering to help.

FAF condemned the conflict and paid tribute to the "the venerable and glorious martyrs [and] victims of the savage Zionist attacks committed in the Gaza sector against the populations in occupied Palestine" in a strongly worded statement.

However, according to insideworldfootball, FIFA and the AFC are not keen on the idea, as FAF received a letter instructing Palestinian games to be played "in its geographical area, namely the Asian continent, in accordance with the regulations in force."

Palestine are set to begin their 2026 World Cup campaign against Lebanon on November 16.

The away game will be staged in the United Arab Emirates before they are to welcome Australia in the home fixture five days later, which was set to played in Algeria.

Currently, there is no venue for the game against Australia, but AFC general secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John has suggested that Kuwait could host the match.

AFC general secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John, right, has suggested that Kuwait could host the World Cup qualifier between Palestine and Australia ©Getty Images

Palestine had to pull out of the Merdeka Tournament in Malaysia due to the war.

Palestine has never managed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

Their international honours include an AFC Challenge Cup in 2014 and a bronze medal at the Arab Games in 1999.

Since gaining independence from France in 1962, Algeria has always supported the Palestinian cause and has pledged millions of dollars in aid.

Israel's ongoing siege of Gaza has killed over 7,500 Palestinians, including 2,913 minors, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israeli strikes in Gaza began after Hamas killed 1,400 people during an attack on October 7.

So far, 7,500 people have been killed in Gaza following attacks launched by Israel in retaliation for a terrorist attack by Hamas ©Getty Images

Calls for ceasefire has been taking place since the beginning with the United Nations General Assembly voting in favour of a humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas yesterday.

A total of 120 members voted in favour and 14 against with 45 abstaining.

The United States and Israel were among the nations that voted no.

insidethegames has approached FIFA and AFC for a comment.