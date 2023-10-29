Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) President Mustapha Berraf has laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new Cape Verde Olympic Committee (COC) headquarters.

The building of the new facility in Cape Verde capital Praia is an ANOCA initiative that follows Berraf's vision when he became President.

He believes it essential that all members should have modern offices to be able to serve their National Olympic Committees properly.

"This day marks a defining milestone for the African Olympic and Sports Movement in general and Cape Verde in particular," Berraf said.

"We will once again write the history of sport and Olympism in Africa.

"Cape Verde, this wonderful country, is demonstrating its commitment to making sport a vehicle for development and building an ideal way of life for its young people.

"Your country's National Olympic Committee is determined to endow itself with a futuristic infrastructure that meets its objectives of fostering sport and Olympism.

"This speaks to the NOC's desire to push for good practices in sports governance and is to be congratulated."

Mustapha Berraf is determined to upgrade NOC facilities across Africa, and ANOCA is funding new headquarters as a result ©ANOCA

Berraf also praised COC President Filomena Maria Fortes and the project coordinator Habu Ahmed Gumel, the ANOCA treasurer and head of the Nigerian Olympic Committee.

Cape Verde is one of nine NOCs to have submitted the required documents to be considered for a new ANOCA-funded headquarters.

"It's a dream that took root three years ago, and today we are laying the first block that will give rise to a 100 per cent sustainable infrastructure, through bio-construction and the use of recycled materials," Fortes said.

"This is a pioneering project in Africa, the first of its kind to be designed and built by the local community.

"Building the Olympic headquarters from scratch is part of a project that will incorporate our Olympafrica Centre.

"As well as serving as the NOC's administrative headquarters, it will include community areas that locals will be able to use for their activities."

The building is set to be constructed on a 1,690 square-metre plot for approximately CVE9 million (£70,700/$85,500/€81,000).

Cape Verde has competed in every Summer Olympics since making its debut at Atlanta 1996 ©Getty Images

Cape Verde, an archipelago and island country in the central Atlantic Ocean, consisting of 10 volcanic islands, made its Olympic debut at Atlanta 1996 and has competed in every Summer Games since.

For the re-arranged 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Cape Verde team a team of six athletes - three men, three women - who competed in athletics, boxing, gymnastics, judo and swimming.