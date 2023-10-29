Taekwondo star Cunningham aiming to be "forever known" with eye on Paris 2024

European Games taekwondo champion Caden Cunningham has greatness in his sights and is eyeing up Paris 2024 Olympic qualification.

The 20-year-old is hoping to add to his men's heavyweight gold medal from Kraków-Małopolska 2023 in the French capital.

He would become Britain's second Olympic taekwondo gold medallist after Jade Jones' London 2012 and Rio 2016 triumphs.

"In taekwondo, the Olympics is the pinnacle," Cunningham said, as reported by Olympics.com.

"It's the top, so to get there and win is what it's for.

"It means a lot.

"There are a lot of amazing athletes who have done taekwondo but the ones that have announced themselves are like Bradly Sinden with his four world medals or Bianca [Walkden] with her three world golds, Jade [Jones] with her double Olympic golds.

"I want to be a name that's forever known.

"Everyone who mentions the heavyweight category is like, 'ah, he's the one, he's that guy, he was the best in that category'.

"I love the sport so I want to master it.

"I want it to be that if anyone gets me in a draw they're scared to fight me."

Cunningham is training with GB Taekwondo for the Games at its base near Manchester.

A typical week for him consists of between 12 and 14 separate sessions which are specifically tailored to meet his needs.

"It's a plan specific to me based on testing scores and how my body has reacted in the past to get the best out of my body," said Cunningham, as reported by Sportsbeat.

"A common day for me would consist of some kicking in the morning, then I will go into a conditioning session on the assault bike to work on anaerobic power, and then I will go into a lower body session in the afternoon focusing on getting strong and explosive."

Taekwondo competition at Paris 2024 is set to take place from August 7 to 10 at the Grand Palais.