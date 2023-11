The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced a collaboration agreement with Volleyball World, bringing significant new benefits to its nearly 9,000 members. These benefits range from exclusive access to Volleyball TV (VBTV) on-demand content and live coverage of this week's AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach National Championships, to discounts on tickets for international competitions held in the United States.

VBTV, Volleyball World's flagship product, is a major broadcaster of indoor and beach volleyball. AVCA members will have one year of exclusive access to the network's on-demand content, as well as discounted pricing on other subscription plans. VBTV's inventory includes renowned competitions such as the Volleyball Nations League (VNL), Beach Pro Tour (BPT), World Championships, Italian men's and women's leagues, the Big Ten Conference, and India's Prime Volleyball League. Volleyball World continues to explore new collaborations with prestigious leagues worldwide.

AVCA members will also have exclusive access to watch all the key matches from the 2023 AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach National Championships in Huntsville, Alabama, this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, VBTV will broadcast center-court matches from the event, featuring a women's pairs championship and a men's team championship.

AVCA members will enjoy the added benefit of securing group discounted tickets for VNL and BPT events held in the United States. After successfully hosting the 2023 women's VNL Finals in Arlington, Texas, and a week of pool play competition for this year's men's VNL, Volleyball World plans to return to the U.S. in 2024.

© The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA)

Jaime Gordon, CEO of AVCA, expressed excitement about expanding the partnership with Volleyball World, VBTV, and the FIVB. He stated: “We have a tremendous tradition of elite volleyball here in the U.S., and it is important for our continued growth to build broader bridges with the international community. While I am delighted with our current partnership, I am even more inspired by the collaborations we will be able to establish in the future”

Volleyball World aims to return to the United States in 2024. Additional components of the agreement in progress include AVCA coordinating coaching clinics at VNL events and providing educational programming to be added to VBTV's extensive content library.

Finn Taylor, CEO of Volleyball World, explained "the expansion of our collaboration with AVCA is a testament to our commitment to work with all stakeholders in volleyball to drive global sports growth. AVCA brings together thousands of coaches in the United States, who are essential for every successful volleyball team, and we take pride in recognizing their significant contributions to the sport”.