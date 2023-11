Starting next season, both organizations join forces to further elevate the spectacle of football's global awards, which have been presented since 1956.





The iconic "Ballon d'Or" has dominated headlines and online pages with Argentine Leo Messi winning it for the eighth time in history, solidifying his lead over his competitors. Spanish player Aitana Bonmatí also secured her first win in her career.





© Getty Images





The UEFA chose the perfect moment to announce, on November 3rd, a partnership agreement with "Groupe Amaury", owner of France Football and L'Équipe, to co-organize the "Ballon d'Or®" starting in 2024, with the common goal of enhancing the relevance and global reach of the awards.





This prestigious award, presented annually by France Football since 1956, is the most coveted accolade a footballer can receive in recognition of their achievements and talent.

"Groupe Amaury" will retain ownership of the "Ballon d'Or®" brand and continue to oversee the voting system, which will remain unchanged and maintain its independence. Simultaneously, UEFA will contribute its expertise, handle global rights marketing, and organize the annual awards ceremony.





Additionally, two new awards will be introduced: Coach of the Year in both male and female football. The current list of trophies will retain their names: the male "Ballon d'Or", the female "Ballon d'Or", the Kopa Trophy (best player under 21), the Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), the Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer of the previous season), the Male Club of the Season Trophy, the Female Club of the Season Trophy, and the Socrates Award (humanitarian work).





This significant and strategic partnership will further solidify the longstanding historical ties between UEFA and Groupe Amaury, which date back over half a century when L'Équipe played a role in the creation of the UEFA Champions League, which has become the world's premier club competition.





© Getty Images





UEFA President Aleksandr Ceferin expressed his satisfaction with the agreement. "For nearly 70 years, the "Ballon d'Or®" has stood as the most prestigious individual award in world football, a testament to the extraordinary skill, dedication, and impact of football legends and their enduring mark on the sport's history," he commented.





"UEFA club and national team competitions, such as the UEFA Champions League and UEFA EURO, are considered the highest stages for elite players and often play a crucial role in a player's candidacy for top honors. UEFA and the "Ballon d'Or®" are synonymous with sporting excellence, so our partnership will be a natural blend of prominence and synergy that promises to be exceptional," added the Slovenian leader.





Jean-Étienne Amaury, CEO of "Groupe Amaury," echoed these sentiments: "The 'Ballon d'Or®' is the dream award for the world's best players. We want the award ceremony to be a global event that showcases and highlights the talent of high-level footballers in both their individual and collective performances to inspire all football talents and aspire to bring together the passion and enthusiasm of fans worldwide."