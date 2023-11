Argentina reaffirmed its title in field hockey, a sport it completely dominates, by defeating Chile 3-1 in the final of the 2023 Pan American Games, held at the National Stadium Hockey Field in Santiago, the capital of Chile.

On their way to the final, 'Los Leones' (The Lions) defeated Mexico (10-1), Chile (3-1), and Peru (22-0) in Group A, and then beat the United States (2-0) in the semifinals. In this way, the team led by Mariano Ronconi won their fourth consecutive gold medal in the Pan American Games, marking their 11th victory in the history of the event, and secured their spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Argentina took the lead in the first period with the first goal of the night scored by Lucas Martínez, in a match that looked closely contested from the beginning and ended the first half with that slim advantage. Chile's goal that sparked hope came in the third period after a short corner by Axel Richter to level the score, but in the final 15 minutes, Argentina's experience prevailed with two goals in the fourth period.

Team Argentina celebrates on the podium after winning the Men's Hockey Gold Medal match against Team Chile in Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games on November 03, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. © Getty Images

Martínez scored twice, and Agustín Bugallo sealed the final score, securing their fourth consecutive title since Guadalajara 2011 and earning their spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. For Chile, this marks a historic silver medal, as they had only won bronze on four previous occasions.

Canada clinched the bronze medal by defeating the United States 3-2 in an intense match that had a thrilling finish, with the Canadians leading 2-1 going into the last period. Canadian player Brendan Guraliuk opened the scoring in the first period, while American player Christian Deangelis equalized before halftime. In the third period, Fin Boothroyd scored the second goal for Canada, and Oliver Scholfield added the third to establish Canada's lead in the final quarter. However, the United States did not give up and attempted to stage a comeback."