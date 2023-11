Huntington Beach, Ca: World Beach Ultimate Championships 2023. Finals Day. Photo Raul Daffunchio Picazo - @daffunchiopicaz for Inside The Games

With just three games, the most important of the year in Beach Ultimate, a full day of Flying Disc action will unfold on the expansive Californian beaches starting at 10:30 AM. Spain dreams of the double crown, while the United States aims to continue demonstrating their international supremacy.





©️ Rodney Chen for UltiPhotos.com.

After 5 days of intense competition, the final day arrives in Huntington Beach, a city an hour south of Los Angeles (California) that welcomed the world's best teams in this specialty.





In the first match on the Central Court, Spain and France will face off. France recently eliminated the top contender (United States) in the MIXED category. It will be the first match between these two European teams in the Tournament, as they seek glory starting from 10:30 AM (local time). The Kingdom of Spain, which also secured a bronze in WOMEN'S yesterday, will have two chances for Gold in the decisive day of the Tournament. Regardless of the final outcome, they have had a more than interesting Tournament overall, serving as a pleasant confirmation of their ability to compete at the highest level.

©️ Rodney Chen for UltiPhotos.com.





Next, the main court of the Tournament will be decked out for the women's final. Starting at 12 PM, Canada and the United States (undefeated in the tournament) will vie for Gold in a match with a rich history. The teams faced each other twice in the current Tournament, with the home team winning by a comfortable margin both times. In Pool A, the hosts won 13-7, while in Group B, they secured a victory by a wide margin (13-2), indicating a clear favoritism heading into the final. Nevertheless, a final is a final, and past results will matter little when the match kicks off in the Californian midday.









©️ Rodney Chen for UltiPhotos.com.

At 1:30 PM, the teams from the United States and Spain will close out this beautiful tournament in the OPEN category. It will be the final match of a Tournament that has taught us a different approach to sports, where it's not only about winning, but also about enjoying the journey towards success.

In the Group stage, the Americans defeated the Spaniards 13-8. If the Europeans want to win the match, they'll need to contain Raphael Hayes (4 goals) and Benjamin Jagt (3 goals and 1 assist), as well as the pitcher Tyler Monroe (3-1).





Finals:

MIXED Final: 10:30 in Field 1: France Vs. Spain

WOMEN`S Final: 12:00 in Field 1: USA Vs. Canada

OPEN Final: 13:30 in Field 1: USA Vs. Spain