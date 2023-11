The hammer thrower once again wowed the crowd, as he did at the World Championships in Budapest, and the Americans emerged on top of the medal tally with one more gold than Brazil and Cuba.





This Saturday concluded the athletics events at the Pan Am Games with the United States clinching victory in the medal standings with eight golds, thanks to Curtis Thompson's triumph in the final event (men's javelin), where he threw an impressive 79.65 meters. This victory broke the tie at seven golds that the United States held with Brazil and Cuba.





The standout performances of the day were in the field events. At the beginning of the summer of 2021, 19-year-old Canadian Ethan Katzberg, born in British Columbia and the son of a hammer throw coach, was relatively unknown to the general public, especially after three fouls in the U20 World Championships in 2021. Possessing a remarkable physique and a slightly ungainly appearance, characterized by his now-famous mane, the 1.98-meter tall and approximately 110-kilogram weight thrower emerged last year with a silver at the Commonwealth Games. In August of the same year, he made history in Budapest.

© Getty Images





At the World Championships, Katzberg entered with the ninth-best mark among participants (78.83), but he shattered this record with a national record in the qualifiers (81.18). In the final, he surpassed even that, securing an unexpected gold with 81.25.





Continuing his magical season, Katzberg has now reigned supreme in Santiago 2023, achieving an outstanding best throw in the hammer final of 80.96 meters (a new Pan Am Games record). He was followed by Americans Daniel Haugh (77.62) and Rudy Winkler (76.65).





The other marquee event of the day featured the mixed relay racewalking marathon (42,195 meters), with notable participants such as Peruvian Kimberly García León (world champion in 20 and 35 km at Eugene '22 and current silver medalist in the long distance). Also in the mix were Brazilian Caio Bonfim (bronze in 20 km at the past World Championships), Colombian Sandra Arenas (current Olympic silver medalist in 20 km), and the favored Ecuadorians Glenda Morejón (sub-18 world champion six years ago) and Bryan Pintado (silver at the recent World Championships in 35 km).





As anticipated, Ecuador dominated their rivals, leading by over half a minute at the tenth kilometer mark (39:30), with Pintado covering his stretch in 1h:26.28 compared to Peruvian César Rodríguez's 1h:27.50. This lead continued to grow thanks to Morejón's outstanding performance, finishing in 2h:56.49 to secure a well-deserved gold ahead of Peru's Kimberly León (3h:01.14) and Brazil's Bonfim and Viviane Santana (3h:02.14).







© Getty Images





In the men's pole vault final, the predictions were met, although perhaps more was expected from American Matt Ludwig and his 5.55 meters, especially considering he cleared 5.87 meters earlier this year. Veteran Argentine Germán Chiaraviglio took silver with 5.50 meters, earning his third medal after bronze in 2007 and silver in 2015, while Mexican Jorge Luna secured third place with 5.40 meters. American Bradford finished seventh with a disappointing 5.20 meters (his personal best achieved in 2023 is 5.87).





The women's 800 meters seemed poised for a Cuban victory, with Rose Mary Almanza considered a strong contender. However, she ultimately settled for bronze with 2:03.68, behind Uruguayan Deborah Rodríguez (2:02.88) and compatriot Sahily Diago (2:02.71), who clinched her first major gold after six silver medals in American competitions.





In the men's event, Venezuelan José Antonio Maita arrived with the fifth-best mark among finalists and surprised everyone by winning with 1:45.69, followed by the favored Mexican Jesús López (1:46.04) and Jamaican Navasky Anderson (1:46.40). In the women's high jump, victory went to American Rachel McCoy with a modest height of 1.87 meters, with Colombian Jennifer Rodríguez in second (1.84) and Dominican Marisabel Senyu in third with 1.81.





In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Argentine Belén Casetta hadn't gone below 10 minutes all year, but she exceeded expectations to win with a Pan Am Games record (9:39.47). She was followed by Canadian Alycia Butterworth (9:40.86) and Brazilian Tatiane Da Silva (9:41.29). In the men's event, Canadian finalist Jean-simon Descagnes secured gold with 8:30.14, ahead of American Daniel Michalski (8:36.47) and Colombian Carlos San Martín (8:41.59).

© Getty Images





To wrap things up, Cuba claimed victory in the women's 4x400-meter relay with 3:33.15, featuring Almanza and Diago, while the Dominican Republic took second with 3:34.27, and Brazil finished third with 3:34.80. In the men's event, Brazil emerged victorious with 3:03.92, followed by a surging Mexico (3:04.22) and the Dominican Republic (3:05.98).

All eyes were on the final showdown between Curtis Thompson and Brazilian Pedro Nunes, as the overall medal standings were at stake. With the gold already secured, the American unleashed his final throw, extending his mark to 79.65 meters—120 centimeters further than the Brazilian. Guyanese athlete Leslain Baird secured third place with a throw of 78.23 meters. Despite the absence of any of their top figures and, in some cases, calling on second-string athletes, the dominance of the world's leading powerhouse in this sport enables them to triumph nonetheless.