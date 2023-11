The men's football final between Chile and Brazil, using the same criteria as the Olympic Games, was decided in a penalty shootout, with the Brazilian goalkeeper scoring the winning penalty.





Brazil experienced a spectacular evening in football this Saturday, with two major successes in two different settings. This followed the elimination of the women's national team from the Pan American Games due to a peculiar change in criteria, despite being the current champion of the Copa América and having secured a spot for the Paris 2024 Olympics.





It all began at five in the evening (local time) with the final of the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores in Rio de Janeiro, at a packed Maracaná Stadium. The match featured the six-time champion Argentine side Boca Juniors and the Brazilian team Fluminense, who had never before clinched a title, having lost in 2008 to Ecuador's Liga de Quito.

The match had been in jeopardy due to clashes among fans, an issue that continues to plague football and seems to have no end. Argentinean striker Germán 'Predator' Cano put 'Flu' ahead in the 36th minute, and Peruvian Luis Advíncula (formerly of Spain's Rayo Vallecano) equalized with just 14 minutes remaining.





The final went into extra time, and it was there that young Brazilian talent John Kennedy's goal in the 99th minute secured the title for the Brazilian side, who defended their lead successfully in the latter part of extra time. Fluminense boasts the 35-year-old Brazilian full-back Marcelo, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid.

Nearly 4,000 kilometers southwest of Rio, in Santiago, Chile, the match for Pan American Games gold between host Chile and Brazil kicked off just minutes after the conclusion of the Libertadores final. The Susalito Stadium was bursting at the seams with over 20,000 spectators.





It was an intensely exciting match, with plenty of back-and-forth action among players under 23 years of age, with three potential exceptions, just like in the Olympic Games. Chilean forward Maxi Guerrero, from Chilean side Deportes la Serena, opened the scoring with a header three minutes before halftime. Brazilian pivot Ronald (Gremio) equalized in the 83rd minute, sending the match into extra time. The score remained unchanged in the extra period, and the champion was decided by penalties.

Matheus Nascimento, Ronald, and Miranda scored for Brazil (Figueiredo's attempt was stopped by Jonathan Villagra), while Fuentes and Zaldivia converted for the Chilean side, with Villagra and Clemente Montes unable to find the net.





With a 3-2 lead in the fifth round, the 'verdeamarelha' depended on themselves to claim a title they had only won four times before, and hadn't secured since Indianapolis in 1987.

Manager Ramon Menezes had chosen 19-year-old goalkeeper Mycael (from Brazilian side Atlético Paranaeanse) as the fifth penalty taker. Mycael confidently and skillfully stepped up, placed the ball, took his run-up, and scored the winning goal. Yes, in just three hours, Brazil won the Libertadores with Fluminense and the Pan American Games in the men's category.