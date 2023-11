The Humanitarian Taekwondo Center in Jordan’s refugee camp achieves a remarkable feat after a grading examination. Seven Kyu grades advanced to Dan grades on the past 4th of November.





With these accomplishments, the Humanitarian Taekwondo Center in Azraq’s refugee camp, in Jordan, surpasses the figure of 100 black belts. The Humanitarian Center commenced its activities in Azraq in 2016, funded by the WT, the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation, headquartered in Lausanne.





This is indeed noteworthy, as of the 14 athletes who have received scholarships from the IOC for refugee athletes on their way to Paris 2024, two belong to this refugee camp. Their work with underprivileged communities is rewarded with excellence. Precisely, the THF and WT received the distinction of 'Combat Sports Initiative of the Year 2023' for their work and dedication.





The Olympic Refugee Foundation continues its mission, and recently, in October, showcased a video about the Humanitarian Taekwondo Center in Azraq during an IOC session in Mumbai, India. At that event, the IOC President, Thomas Bach, emphasised the significant progress of the initiative: "The progress being made by Taekwondo's role has been fundamental from the start.