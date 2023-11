The Spanish energy company Iberdrola will be the Official Energy Partner of the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge, the women's tennis World Cup, whose finals begin this Tuesday, November 7, in the Spanish city of Seville, as announced by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

Iberdrola already maintains excellent relationships with multiple sports organizations and competitions, including the Spanish Billie Jean King Cup team, the Spanish Olympic and Paralympic Committees, and the Spanish women's national football team. In total, it supports 32 national federations in Spain and is associated with the Spanish player Paula Badosa, who will be participating in the finals and reached the number 2 ranking in the WTA in April 2022.





The company is committed to gender equality, in line with the ITF's gender equality strategy, Advantage All. Iberdrola thus joins a growing number of Billie Jean King Cup sponsors and partners who share similar values, including the main partner Gainbridge, global partners Microsoft and Magellan, and apparel partner Tory Burch.

The Swiss team will defend their title in Seville. © Getty Images

David Haggerty, President of the ITF, expressed satisfaction with the agreement. "We are pleased to welcome Iberdrola as the Official Energy Partner of the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge. We have been impressed by their commitment to supporting women and girls in sports, something that the ITF also strives for through our Advantage All program. We are grateful to Iberdrola for their investment in our competition, which will enable us to continue raising the profile of the Billie Jean King Cup worldwide," he commented.





Laura Gil, Sports Sponsorship Manager at Iberdrola, echoed the sentiment. "At Iberdrola, we are already proud sponsors of the Spanish women's national tennis team, and now we are adding the sponsorship of the Billie Jean King Finals, which promise to be an incredible spectacle at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville. We have been committed to supporting women in sports since 2016, and this is a journey we continue to build upon," she emphasized.





The Billie Jean King Cup was renamed three years ago in honour of the legendary Billie Jean King, after being founded as the Federation Cup in 1963 and known as the Fed Cup since 1995. In addition to a lifetime of advocating for recognition and equality in women's sports, Billie Jean King remains the most decorated individual in the competition, with a total of 10 titles as both a player and captain of the United States team.





Switzerland will defend the title in the third edition of the finals with this new format, following the successes in Prague in 2021 and Glasgow in 2022. There will be a total of 12 participating countries, divided into four groups, with the prize of advancing to the semifinals only for the group winners.

The iconic Billie Jean King will take center stage in Seville. © Getty Images

The Swiss team has been placed in a challenging Group A, alongside the United States and the Czech Republic. Group B includes the reigning runner-up, Australia, along with Kazakhstan and Slovenia. Group C features the host country, Spain, competing against Canada and Poland, while Group D includes France, Italy, and Germany.





Notable absences from the top 5 in the WTA rankings (Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, Polish Iga Swiatek, American Coco Gauff, Kazakh Elena Rybakina, and American Jessica Pegula) leave the highest-ranked entrant as Czech player Marketa Vondrousova (6th). Among the top 20, competitors will also include another Czech player, Barbora Krejcikova (10th), Swiss Belinda Bencic (14th), and Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia (20th).





The competition kicks off on Tuesday, November 7, at La Cartuja with Switzerland facing the Czech Republic and Australia playing against Slovenia. On Wednesday, the other two groups will debut, with Spain versus Canada and France against Italy.