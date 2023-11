As expected, the United States emerged victorious in all categories except for MIXED, which was claimed by the French team. The important Beach Ultimate tournament culminated in Huntington Beach.

Photo: Raúl Daffunchio Picazo - @daffunchiopicaz

In addition to the champions, the teams from Spain and Canada had highly commendable performances, securing 2 silvers and 1 bronze respectively. The Philippines exceeded expectations as the runner-up in GRAND MASTER MIXED, while Germany and the United Kingdom only managed to secure bronze medals in MASTER MIXED and OPEN respectively.

Photo: Raúl Daffunchio Picazo - @daffunchiopicaz

It was a beautiful tournament on the warm beaches of the American west coast. Over the course of 5 days and 225 matches, the spirit of Flying Disc in its Beach Ultimate form was palpable. Rivals, but not enemies; new friendships above all; cultural exchanges from very diverse backgrounds in terms of religion, race, or economy, came together in a unique experience that led them to live and enjoy a tournament where, while winning is important, what matters most is the experience of going home with a heart full of beautiful feelings.





Final standings:

OPEN: United States (gold), Spain (silver), United Kingdom (bronze)

WOMEN'S: United States (gold), Canada (silver), Spain (bronze)

MIXED: France (gold), Spain (silver), United States (bronze)

MASTER MIXED: United States (gold), Canada (silver), Germany (bronze)

GRAND MASTER OPEN: United States (gold), Philippines (silver), Canada (bronze)





All Results:





WEDNESDAY

Wed 1.11.2023

Women's Pool A 11:00 Field 1 USA Women's 13 - 6 Spain Women's



Game play 13:00 Field 1 Canada Women's 12 - 10 Japan Women's



Game play 13:00 Field 2 Great Britain Women's 5 - 12 Philippines Women's



Game play 13:00 Field 3 USA Women's 13 - 2 Singapore Women's



Game play 15:00 Field 1 Great Britain Women's 11 - 10 Singapore Women's



Game play 15:00 Field 2 Spain Women's 10 - 7 Japan Women's



Game play 15:00 Field 3 Canada Women's 13 - 7 Philippines Women's



Game play

Mixed Pool A 13:00 Field 6 USA Mixed 13 - 4 Colombia Mixed



Game play 13:00 Field 7 Germany Mixed 13 - 4 Venezuela Mixed



Game play 13:00 Field 8 France Mixed 13 - 5 Ukraine Mixed



Game play 15:00 Field 6 Germany Mixed 12 - 8 Ukraine Mixed



Game play 15:00 Field 7 USA Mixed 13 - 0 Venezuela Mixed



Game play 15:00 Field 8 Colombia Mixed 13 - 4 Milo Dino (SGP)



Game play

Mixed Pool B 13:00 Field 9 Canada Mixed 13 - 4 Singapore Mixed



Game play 13:00 Field 10 Great Britain Mixed 13 - 5 Mexico Mixed



Game play 13:00 Field 11 Spain Mixed 12 - 7 Japan Mixed



Game play 15:00 Field 9 Great Britain Mixed 12 - 7 Japan Mixed



Game play 15:00 Field 10 Canada Mixed 13 - 7 Mexico Mixed



Game play 15:00 Field 11 Singapore Mixed 12 - 4 TC Pandas (CHN)



Game play

Master Mixed Pool A 12:00 Field 1 Germany Master Mixed 13 - 5 Poland Master Mixed



Game play 12:00 Field 7 Colombia Master Mixed 5 - 10 Philippines Master Mixed



Game play 12:00 Field 8 USA Master Mixed 13 - 0 Canada Master Mixed



Game play 14:00 Field 6 Germany Master Mixed 11 - 8 Japan Master Mixed



Game play 14:00 Field 7 Canada Master Mixed 13 - 4 Philippines Master Mixed



Game play 14:00 Field 8 USA Master Mixed 13 - 2 Poland Master Mixed



Game play 16:00 Field 6 Germany Master Mixed 11 - 8 Philippines Master Mixed



Game play 16:00 Field 7 Canada Master Mixed 13 - 4 Poland Master Mixed



Game play 16:00 Field 8 Colombia Master Mixed 8 - 13 Japan Master Mixed



Game play

Grand Master Open Pool A 12:00 Field 9 USA Grand Master Open 13 - 1 Singapore Grand Master Open



Game play 12:00 Field 10 Canada Grand Master Open 12 - 13 Philippines Grand Master Open



Game play 12:00 Field 11 France Grand Master Open 10 - 5 Japan Grand Master Open



Game play 14:00 Field 9 USA Grand Master Open 13 - 8 Philippines Grand Master Open



Game play 14:00 Field 10 Canada Grand Master Open 12 - 9 Japan Grand Master Open



Game play 14:00 Field 11 Singapore Grand Master Open 13 - 9 Venezuela Grand Master Open



Game play 16:00 Field 9 Japan Grand Master Open 8 - 12 Philippines Grand Master Open



Game play 16:00 Field 10 Canada Grand Master Open 13 - 2 Venezuela Grand Master Open



Game play 16:00 Field 11 France Grand Master Open 13 - 5 Singapore Grand Master Open



Game play

THURSDAY

Thu 2.11.2023

Mixed Pool A 10:00 Field 1 Germany Mixed 9 - 8 France Mixed



Game play 10:00 Field 11 USA Mixed 13 - 5 Ukraine Mixed



Game play 10:00 Field 12 Venezuela Mixed 4 - 10 Milo Dino (SGP)



Game play 12:00 Field 1 Ukraine Mixed 8 - 13 Colombia Mixed



Game play 12:00 Field 10 USA Mixed 13 - 6 Germany Mixed



Game play 12:00 Field 11 France Mixed 13 - 4 Milo Dino (SGP)



Game play 14:00 Field 3 Ukraine Mixed 13 - 4 Venezuela Mixed



Game play 14:00 Field 7 Germany Mixed 13 - 1 Milo Dino (SGP)



Game play 14:00 Field 11 France Mixed 10 - 8 Colombia Mixed



Game play

Mixed Pool B 10:00 Field 2 Canada Mixed 13 - 5 Japan Mixed



Game play 10:00 Field 3 Mexico Mixed 12 - 1 TC Pandas (CHN)



Game play 10:00 Field 10 Great Britain Mixed 7 - 13 Spain Mixed



Game play 12:00 Field 7 Canada Mixed 13 - 7 Great Britain Mixed



Game play 12:00 Field 8 Spain Mixed 13 - 4 TC Pandas (CHN)



Game play 12:00 Field 9 Japan Mixed 10 - 7 Singapore Mixed



Game play 14:00 Field 2 Spain Mixed 13 - 5 Singapore Mixed



Game play 14:00 Field 10 Great Britain Mixed 13 - 0 TC Pandas (CHN)



Game play 14:00 Field 12 Japan Mixed 7 - 10 Mexico Mixed



Game play

Master Mixed Pool A 10:00 Field 4 Canada Master Mixed 13 - 7 Colombia Master Mixed



Game play 10:00 Field 5 USA Master Mixed 13 - 9 Japan Master Mixed



Game play 10:00 Field 6 Philippines Master Mixed 13 - 4 Poland Master Mixed



Game play 12:00 Field 4 Colombia Master Mixed 13 - 8 Poland Master Mixed



Game play 12:00 Field 5 USA Master Mixed 13 - 4 Germany Master Mixed



Game play 12:00 Field 6 Japan Master Mixed 13 - 8 Philippines Master Mixed



Game play 14:00 Field 4 Japan Master Mixed 13 - 8 Poland Master Mixed



Game play 14:00 Field 5 USA Master Mixed 13 - 4 Colombia Master Mixed



Game play 14:00 Field 6 Canada Master Mixed 11 - 9 Germany Master Mixed



Game play

Grand Master Open Pool A 11:00 Field 1 USA Grand Master Open 13 - 3 Japan Grand Master Open



Game play 11:00 Field 2 Canada Grand Master Open 13 - 5 France Grand Master Open



Game play 11:00 Field 3 Philippines Grand Master Open 13 - 6 Venezuela Grand Master Open



Game play 13:00 Field 1 Philippines Grand Master Open 13 - 5 Singapore Grand Master Open



Game play 13:00 Field 3 Japan Grand Master Open 13 - 6 Venezuela Grand Master Open



Game play 13:00 Field 4 USA Grand Master Open 13 - 6 France Grand Master Open



Game play 15:00 Field 5 USA Grand Master Open 13 - 7 Canada Grand Master Open



Game play 15:00 Field 6 France Grand Master Open 13 - 4 Venezuela Grand Master Open



Game play 15:00 Field 7 Japan Grand Master Open 13 - 7 Singapore Grand Master Open



Game play

FRIDAY

Fri 3.11.2023

Women's Pool A 09:00 Field 4 USA Women's 13 - 7 Canada Women's



Game play 09:00 Field 5 Spain Women's 10 - 6 Singapore Women's



Game play 09:00 Field 6 Japan Women's 8 - 9 Philippines Women's



Game play 11:00 Field 1 Great Britain Women's 5 - 13 Canada Women's



Game play 11:00 Field 2 Japan Women's 8 - 7 Singapore Women's



Game play

Women's Pool B 13:00 Field 4 Canada Women's 9 - 12 Spain Women's



Game play

Women's Pool C 13:00 Field 5 Philippines Women's 12 - 9 Great Britain Women's



Game play 13:00 Field 6 Japan Women's 13 - 8 Singapore Women's



Game play

Mixed Pool A 09:00 Field 1 Ukraine Mixed 13 - 6 Milo Dino (SGP)



Game play 09:00 Field 2 Venezuela Mixed 3 - 13 Colombia Mixed



Game play 09:00 Field 3 USA Mixed 13 - 11 France Mixed



Game play 11:00 Field 3 USA Mixed 13 - 1 Milo Dino (SGP)



Game play 11:00 Field 4 Germany Mixed 11 - 9 Colombia Mixed



Game play 11:00 Field 5 France Mixed 13 - 2 Venezuela Mixed



Game play

Mixed Pool B 09:00 Field 7 Japan Mixed 13 - 1 TC Pandas (CHN)



Game play 09:00 Field 8 Mexico Mixed 10 - 8 Singapore Mixed



Game play 09:00 Field 9 Canada Mixed 8 - 12 Spain Mixed



Game play 11:00 Field 7 Canada Mixed 13 - 2 TC Pandas (CHN)



Game play 11:00 Field 8 Great Britain Mixed 12 - 7 Singapore Mixed



Game play 11:00 Field 9 Spain Mixed 13 - 5 Mexico Mixed



Game play

Mixed Playoff (1-8) 13:00 Field 1 USA Mixed 13 - 4 Mexico Mixed Game 1

Game play 13:00 Field 2 Canada Mixed 6 - 11 France Mixed Game 4

Game play 15:00 Field 1 Germany Mixed 13 - 7 Great Britain Mixed Game 3

Game play 16:00 Field 1 Spain Mixed 13 - 9 Colombia Mixed Game 2

Game play

Mixed Pool C (9-14) 13:00 Field 7 Ukraine Mixed 13 - 8 Singapore Mixed



Game play 13:00 Field 8 Venezuela Mixed 10 - 9 TC Pandas (CHN)



Game play 13:00 Field 9 Milo Dino (SGP) 6 - 13 Japan Mixed



Game play

Master Mixed Pool A 10:00 Field 3 USA Master Mixed 13 - 5 Philippines Master Mixed



Game play 10:00 Field 7 Canada Master Mixed 12 - 11 Japan Master Mixed



Game play 10:00 Field 8 Germany Master Mixed 9 - 7 Colombia Master Mixed



Game play

Master Mixed Pool B 12:00 Field 4 Canada Master Mixed 12 - 8 Germany Master Mixed



Game play 14:00 Field 1 USA Master Mixed 13 - 5 Germany Master Mixed



Game play 16:00 Field 3 USA Master Mixed 12 - 9 Canada Master Mixed



Game play

Master Mixed Pool C 12:00 Field 5 Japan Master Mixed 12 - 7 Colombia Master Mixed



Game play 12:00 Field 6 Philippines Master Mixed 12 - 8 Poland Master Mixed



Game play 14:00 Field 5 Japan Master Mixed 13 - 8 Poland Master Mixed



Game play 14:00 Field 10 Philippines Master Mixed 10 - 6 Colombia Master Mixed



Game play

Grand Master Open Pool A 10:00 Field 4 USA Grand Master Open 13 - 1 Venezuela Grand Master Open



Game play 10:00 Field 5 Canada Grand Master Open 13 - 5 Singapore Grand Master Open



Game play 10:00 Field 6 France Grand Master Open 4 - 13 Philippines Grand Master Open



Game play

Grand Master Open Pool B 12:00 Field 1 Philippines Grand Master Open 11 - 12 Canada Grand Master Open



Game play 14:00 Field 6 USA Grand Master Open 13 - 5 Canada Grand Master Open



Game play 16:00 Field 2 USA Grand Master Open 13 - 11 Philippines Grand Master Open



Game play

Grand Master Open Pool C 12:00 Field 2 France Grand Master Open 13 - 6 Singapore Grand Master Open



Game play 12:00 Field 3 Japan Grand Master Open 13 - 4 Venezuela Grand Master Open



Game play 14:00 Field 3 France Grand Master Open 13 - 2 Venezuela Grand Master Open



Game play 14:00 Field 4 Japan Grand Master Open 13 - 5 Singapore Grand Master Open



Game play

SATURDAY

Sat 4.11.2023

Open Playoff (1-8) 09:00 Field 1 Canada Open 11 - 8 Philippines Open Game 4

Game play 09:00 Field 2 Great Britain Open 12 - 9 Germany Open Game 2

Game play 09:00 Field 3 Spain Open 12 - 11 France Open Game 3

Game play 09:00 Field 4 USA Open 13 - 10 Singapore Open Game 1

Game play

Open Playoff (1-8) Semifinals 11:00 Field 1 USA Open 12 - 10 Canada Open Game 5

Game play 11:00 Field 2 Great Britain Open 9 - 12 Spain Open Game 6

Game play 11:00 Field 3 Singapore Open 4 - 13 Philippines Open Game 7

Game play 11:00 Field 4 Germany Open 9 - 13 France Open Game 8

Game play

Open Playoff (1-8) Finals 13:00 Field 4 Canada Open 10 - 11 Great Britain Open 3rd Place

Game play 13:00 Field 5 Philippines Open 13 - 11 France Open 5th Place

Game play 13:00 Field 6 Singapore Open 13 - 11 Germany Open 7th Place

Game play

Open Playoff (9-10) 12:00 Field 4 Japan Open 13 - 3 Ireland Open 9th Place

Game play

Women's Pool B 09:00 Field 7 USA Women's 13 - 7 Spain Women's



Game play 11:00 Field 7 USA Women's 13 - 2 Canada Women's



Game play

Women's Pool C 09:00 Field 8 Philippines Women's 8 - 5 Singapore Women's



Game play 09:00 Field 9 Japan Women's 12 - 7 Great Britain Women's



Game play 11:00 Field 8 Philippines Women's 9 - 7 Japan Women's



Game play 11:00 Field 9 Great Britain Women's 6 - 9 Singapore Women's



Game play

Women's Playoff (1-4) 14:00 Field 1 Spain Women's 7 - 12 Canada Women's Game 2

Game play 14:00 Field 2 USA Women's 13 - 0 Philippines Women's Game 1

Game play

Women's Playoff (1-4) Finals 16:30 Field 2 Philippines Women's 8 - 11 Spain Women's 3rd Place

Game play

Mixed Playoff (1-8) Semifinals 10:00 Field 1 USA Mixed 11 - 13 France Mixed Game 5

Game play 10:00 Field 3 Mexico Mixed 6 - 12 Canada Mixed Game 7

Game play 10:00 Field 7 Colombia Mixed 12 - 7 Great Britain Mixed Game 8

Game play 13:00 Field 1 Spain Mixed 11 - 9 Germany Mixed Game 6

Game play

Mixed Playoff (1-8) Finals 12:00 Field 5 Canada Mixed 13 - 12 Colombia Mixed 5th Place

Game play 12:00 Field 6 Mexico Mixed 12 - 11 Great Britain Mixed 7th Place

Game play 15:15 Field 2 USA Mixed 13 - 8 Germany Mixed 3rd Place

Game play

Mixed Pool C (9-14) 10:00 Field 2 Ukraine Mixed 13 - 5 TC Pandas (CHN)



Game play 10:00 Field 8 Venezuela Mixed 2 - 13 Japan Mixed



Game play 10:00 Field 9 Milo Dino (SGP) 2 - 13 Singapore Mixed



Game play 12:00 Field 1 Milo Dino (SGP) 11 - 7 TC Pandas (CHN)



Game play 12:00 Field 7 Ukraine Mixed 10 - 9 Japan Mixed



Game play 12:00 Field 8 Venezuela Mixed 7 - 13 Singapore Mixed



Game play

Master Mixed Pool C 10:00 Field 4 Japan Master Mixed 12 - 8 Philippines Master Mixed



Game play 10:00 Field 5 Colombia Master Mixed 12 - 9 Poland Master Mixed



Game play

Master Mixed Playoff (1-4) 12:00 Field 2 Canada Master Mixed 13 - 6 Germany Master Mixed Game 2

Game play 12:00 Field 3 USA Master Mixed 13 - 1 Japan Master Mixed Game 1

Game play

Master Mixed Playoff (1-4) Finals 14:00 Field 4 Japan Master Mixed 10 - 11 Germany Master Mixed 3rd Place

Game play 16:45 Field 1 USA Master Mixed 13 - 9 Canada Master Mixed 1st Place

Game play

Grand Master Open Pool C 09:00 Field 5 France Grand Master Open 10 - 8 Japan Grand Master Open



Game play 09:00 Field 6 Singapore Grand Master Open 13 - 9 Venezuela Grand Master Open



Game play

Grand Master Open Playoff (1-4) 11:00 Field 5 USA Grand Master Open 13 - 5 France Grand Master Open Game 1

Game play 11:00 Field 6 Canada Grand Master Open 11 - 12 Philippines Grand Master Open Game 2

Game play

Grand Master Open Playoff (1-4) Finals 13:00 Field 3 France Grand Master Open 7 - 13 Canada Grand Master Open 3rd Place

Game play 15:30 Field 1 USA Grand Master Open 12 - 9 Philippines Grand Master Open 1st Place

Game play

SUNDAY

Sun 5.11.2023

Open Playoff (1-8) Finals 13:30 Field 1 USA Open 13 - 7 Spain Open 1st Place

Game play

Women's Playoff (1-4) Finals 12:00 Field 1 USA Women's 11 - 8 Canada Women's 1st Place

Game play