In a ruling dated November 2, which Inside The Games has accessed, the Commercial Court No. 3 in Madrid has granted the interim measures requested by the Spanish Association of Football Agents against FIFA and RFEF for the FIFA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries (FIFA RWI).

Regarding FIFA, it is ordered to refrain from applying Articles 15.1 and 15.2 of FIFA RWI, and to respect the status quo prior to FIFA RWI concerning the absence of limitations on agents' fees, for the duration of the ongoing proceedings.

Regarding RFEF, it is ordered to refrain from incorporating Articles 15.1 and 15.2 of FIFA RWI into its own regulations, and to respect the status quo prior to FIFA RWI concerning the absence of limitations on agents' fees, for the duration of the ongoing proceedings.

Alternatively, RFEF must refrain from applying the provisions in case they have been incorporated prior to the notification of this ruling. All of the above with the imposition of costs on the defendants jointly.

This interim measure will be enforced once the applicant provides security in the amount of €50,000, deposited in any of the forms provided for in Article 529, third paragraph, within ten days.

The approval of FIFA's Regulations on Working with Intermediaries came after a consultation process conducted by FIFA since 2018. FIFA hoped that FIFA RWI would provide legal certainty to football stakeholders regarding the integrity of the framework regulating agents' activities, including any ongoing disputes.

The new regulations establish measures such as fee limitations, prohibition of multiple representation, and the principle that only licensed football agents can conduct the activity, which, according to FIFA, will 'enhance contractual stability, ensure agents' and players' interests are aligned, raise professional and ethical standards, and ensure the proper functioning of the transfer system.