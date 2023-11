The iconic New York City Marathon celebrated its 52nd edition on Sunday, an event that has been cancelled only twice since its launch in 1970 (in 2012 due to Hurricane Sandy and in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic).

Featuring top-level international participation, the victory went to Tamirat Tola, who broke the event's record and brought the title back to Ethiopia after three consecutive Kenyan wins. Hellen Obiri, on the other hand, demonstrated her ability to excel in tactical races, securing the fifth consecutive victory for Kenya.

Tola lifted a heavy weight from his shoulders with this major marathon victory, confirming his emergence as a marathoner after winning gold at the 2022 Eugene World Championships.

This victory boosted his confidence, especially after his silver medal at the 2016 Half Marathon World Championships and his fourth-place finishes in the New York Marathon in 2018 and 2019, as well as his sixth-place finishes in the London Marathon in 2019 and 2020, and third place in the Tokyo Marathon last year and in this year's London Marathon.

Furthermore, Tola achieved this victory with the best time in the history of the event (2h:04:58), improving the previous record held by Kenyan Geoffrey Mutai since 2011 (2h:05:06) by eight seconds. Kenyan Albert Korir finished second (2h:06:57), and Shura Kitata, also from Kenya, came in third (2h:07:11).

"I am very happy. I am grateful for another invitation to this great marathon and to all the people for supporting me as always. Coming to New York after finishing fourth twice is fantastic. It is my first victory in a 'major,' and I am very happy," exclaimed a jubilant Tola.

Tola and Obiri, celebrating their victory just a few meters from crossing the finish line. © Getty Images

The women's race had a different storyline, and in the final kilometer, Hellen Obiri showcased her impressive finishing skills, as evidenced by her two Olympic silver medals and two world championships in the 5.000 meters. She also has a world championship gold in indoor track in the 3.000 meters and an outdoor bronze in the 1.500 meters exactly ten years ago.

It was a great triumph for an athlete who has recently seen her world marathon record overtaken by the Ethiopian Tigist Assefa, aided by Adidas' revolutionary 'super shoes.' Obiri had set the record at 2h:14:04 in Chicago in 2019, but Assefa shattered all records in Berlin in October with a time of 2h:11:53.

However, the New York race had nothing to do with those record-breaking times, and Obiri managed to stay in the lead group to secure her victory with a time of 2h:27:23 (almost 19 seconds slower per kilometer than the day she achieved her best time). She finished six seconds ahead of Ethiopian Letensebet Gidey (the world record holder in the half marathon) and ten seconds ahead of Kenyan Sharon Lokedi.

"My debut here was terrible last year, and I told myself not to come back, but in the end, I did it. Sometimes you learn from your mistakes. I made many last year, and I wanted to give it my best. I was prepared. I worked with my coaches and my family, and I finally did it," explained the Kenyan. Interestingly, despite describing her 2022 performance as "terrible," she actually finished in sixth place.