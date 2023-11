Michael Vanthourenhout and Fem Van Empel were crowned European cyclocross champions by prevailing in a demanding race due to the level of the riders and, particularly, the severity of the course that, due to the rain and mud, turned into a battle for survival.

Breakdowns, withdrawals, and constant shifts created a state of uncertainty among the fans gathered along the edges of the Pontchâteau course (France) to witness the fight for the continental title. Vanthourenhout was brave and created a gap in the second lap, leading the race alone to the finish line.

He managed a slender advantage well, never exceeding 20 to 25 seconds over his pursuers, who were taken by surprise by the Belgian's premature attack. British rider Cameron Mason finished second, which was undoubtedly a surprise as he managed to challenge the Belgian dominance in the French event. The bronze went to Van der Haar, who battled his compatriot Ronhaar up to the last meters of the race.

Among the women, Van Empel showed no mercy and fulfilled all the predictions that, at the age of 20, positioned her as the top favourite. She rode solo throughout the event, leaving no one able to keep up in the French mud. The absence of Puck Pieterse and Shirin Van Anrooij made her path even smoother. The women's podium was completed by fellow Dutch rider Ceylin Alvarado and the Italian Sara Casasola.