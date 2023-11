Chou Tien Chen, from of Chinese Taipei, once again stood at the top of the podium at the Hylo Badminton Open after the final against Lee Cheuk Yiu from Hong Kong. In an exciting final match, Chou, who was ranked number one, won by 21-23, 21-17, and 21-10.

It's the fourth overall victory for Chou in Saarbrücken. The Taiwanese crowd favorite was one of the four top-seeded athletes who clinched a title at the HSBC BWF World Tour Super 300 event. Only in the Mixed Doubles category, the unseeded pair Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet from Hong Kong emerged as champions.

In the women's singles final, Line Kjaersfeldt from Denmark was the last European in the competition. She played against American Zhang Beiwen and matched up for a long time but was eventually defeated by 18-21, 21-16, and 16-21 after 55 minutes.

While the Chinese pair in Women's Doubles, Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu, couldn't play due to a muscle injury of their opponent Apriyani Rahayu from Indonesia; the Chinese men's pair in Men's Doubles put on a great show.

Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi came in as the top-seeded pair in the tournament and lived up to their position by defeating the reigning Olympic champions Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin by 24-22 and 21-13 in the final.

In Mixed Doubles, Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet from Hong Kong continued their successful week in Saarbrücken by defeating last year's champions, Kusharjanto/Kusamawanti from Indonesia, by 15-21, 21-15, and 21-14 in the final.