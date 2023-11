In July 2023, the German Olympic Committee (DOSB) launched the 'YOUR IDEAS. YOUR GAMES' dialogue initiative to discuss why it would be beneficial to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Germany, why not, and under what conditions a German Olympic bid would be feasible.

To engage in a dialogue with society, the German sports federation has created various formats. In addition to continuous digital dialogues with nine themed talks, public dialogue forums have been organized. After visits to Leipzig, Hamburg, and Munich, the DOSB will hold the dialogue forum in Berlin on Sunday, November 12, starting at 10:30.

Berlin boasts considerable experience in organizing sports events, and this dialogue forum provides its residents with the opportunity to express their views at an early stage of the process. The city has already demonstrated its ability to successfully organize major sports events, such as this year's Special Olympics World Games.

Torsten Burmester, Chairman of the DOSB, stated: "Before deciding whether to bid, we want to listen to Berliners in a dialogue and take their concerns and ideas regarding a potential hosting of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Germany seriously. We aim to highlight the benefits that sporting events can bring to Berlin and Germany. Moreover, we wish to emphasize that the conditions for a possible new bid have changed significantly since the previous unsuccessful attempts".

Berlin hosted the Summer Olympics in 1936. © Getty Images

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, starting at 10:30, all Berlin residents will have the opportunity to visit the Futurium, located at Alexanderufer 2. Interested individuals can gather information at stands on various topics, exchange ideas, and participate in moderated discussions where they can express their ideas, criticisms, and concerns about a potential German Olympic bid. The program will also feature a roundtable discussion with representatives from Berlin's politics and sports.

At 1:00 PM, Mayor Kai Wegner will officially welcome the city's residents. "Berlin repeatedly demonstrates its ability to successfully manage international sports events. This year's Special Olympics World Games were a great success and generated an appetite for more. We will carry this passion into the next year when UEFA EURO 2024 is scheduled, with inclusive and sustainable concepts that will benefit all Berliners. Berlin is ready to host the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036 or 2040", emphasized the CDU politician.