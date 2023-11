The Minister of State for Sport and Physical Education of Ireland, Thomas Byrne, launched the 'Olympic Movement Breaks' with the Olympic Federation of Ireland on Tuesday, November 7th. This initiative will see the Olympic Federation of Ireland's 'Dare to Believe' program working in collaboration with the 'Active School Flag Program' to create exciting opportunities for primary school students to be more physically active.

The 'Olympic Movement Breaks' is an easy-to-use format, consisting of a series of short videos in various sports, including athletics, boxing, rugby sevens, swimming, breakdancing, and powerlifting. These videos are led by Olympians and high-performance athletes who demonstrate fun exercises and activities that students of all abilities can participate in.

With the shared goal of highlighting the numerous benefits of physical activity, 'Dare to Believe' and the 'Active School Flag Program' are using the 'Olympic Movement Breaks' to encourage schools to participate in a four-week 'Active Break Every Day' challenge. Twelve athletes lead easy and enjoyable exercises, ranging from three to five minutes, requiring no additional resources.

'Dare to Believe' is undoubtedly an excellent initiative. © Getty Images

Teachers will have access to a chart where they can mark off the videos that their class completes each day during the four-week challenge, which runs from Monday, November 13th to Friday, December 8th. Additionally, additional resources will be available alongside the videos, allowing children to learn more about the featured athletes through their biographies and information about their respective Olympic sports. They will also learn about Olympic history and values and have the option to participate in a fun Olympic quiz at the end of each week.

The OFI Dare to Believe program is supported by PTSB, the official sponsor of Team Ireland at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Olympic Movement Breaks were created by the Dare to Believe co-founders Roisin Jones and Roisin McGettigan-Dumas, with input from the Olympic athletes who participated in the program and from several teacher consultants.

Launching the Olympic Movement Breaks, Minister of State for Sport and Physical Education, Thomas Byrne, explained: "I'm delighted to officially launch the 'Olympic Movement Breaks' with the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s 'Dare to Believe Programme' and the 'Active School Flag Programme', working together to address the challenges of decreasing levels of physical activity among our youth. It shows what can be done when Government departments and agencies work together for a common goal".

"'The Olympic Movement Breaks' have been developed to encourage primary schools to get involved in the 'Active Break Every Day Challenge', held annually by the 'Active School Flag Programme', whose aim of the 'Active School Flag Programme is to get more schools, and more active. The Olympic Movement Breaks will certainly support schools in this ambition in a fun and inclusive way", commented.

Elementary school students in Ireland are the focus of 'Dare to Believe'. © Getty Images

"Building movement opportunities, such as these, into the school day creates positive impacts for our primary school pupils' physical health and mental wellbeing, it also brings benefits to the teaching and learning processes. I would encourage all schools around the country to take part in this initiative, and I look forward to hearing about school experiences in this fun and exciting challenge", added.

Dare to Believe was co-founded by Beijing 2008 Olympian Roisin McGettigan-Dumas and Roisin Jones. Speaking at the launch of the 'Olympic Movement Breaks', Jones emphasized: "'Dare to Believe' is delighted to partner with 'Active Flags' to deliver its latest fun but functional initiative for primary schools. We’ve created over 20 'Olympic Movement Breaks' and encourage teachers to use our them whenever their students need to take five minutes to reset. It will give kids an introduction to Team Ireland Olympic athletes and challenge them to do some sport-related activity".

Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing, and the National Drugs Strategy, Hildegarde Naughton T.D., said: "Promotion of physical activity for health is one of Department’s priorities, and I am particularly pleased to see any initiative that encourages children and young people to get active and stay active. I am very happy to welcome the launch of the 'Olympic Movement Breaks' program, and I encourage everyone to join our Olympic and Paralympic heroes in reaching for a healthy body and mind".