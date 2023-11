The second Baseball5 European Championship is set to open on Tuesday, 7 November, in Druskininkai, Lithuania.

The 13 participants will be split into two groups. Group A includes World No. 2 and defending champion France, No. 19 Netherlands, No. 20 Romania, No. 25 Bulgaria, No. 33 Latvia, Finland and Spain.

The hosts and World No. 10 Lithuania will play No. 16 Italy, No. 21 Czechia, No. 23 Belgium, No. 32 Moldova and Estonia in Group B.

The tournament kicks off on November 7, 2023, with three days of round-robin matches. Games are scheduled every hour and 15 minutes across the two fields of the Lithuanian Sports Complex in Druskininkai.

This initial phase will set the stage for the top three teams from each group to advance to the super round, commencing on November 10, 2023, elevating the stakes as teams pursue the title of European champion.

Simultaneously, the bottom-ranked teams from the initial round-robin stage (4th-7th) will engage in the placement round, a spirited battle to determine their final standings in the tournament.

The top two finishers of the Super Round will qualify for the WBSC Baseball5 World Cup 2024 and compete for the European title in the final, scheduled for Saturday, 11 November, at 14:15 local time. The number three and four teams after the Super Round will play for a bronze medal.

The finalists will secure their spots in the WBSC Baseball5 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in Hong Kong.