Real Sociedad-Benfica in Group D and Napoli-Union Berlin in Group C are the two early kick-off matches scheduled at 6:45 PM in the fourth round of the Champions League group stage. Both matches hold significant implications.

On one hand, Spanish side Real Sociedad leads the group with seven points, the same as Inter Milan, last year's finalists, who play away against Salzburg at 9 PM. Both teams have a genuine chance to top their group and progress to the next round without relying on other results. In the other match, Napoli against Union Berlin, the interest lies in seeing whether the Italians secure a victory to pull away in the standings, a result that could be detrimental for the Germans, who are yet to earn a point.

At 9 PM, the main matchday features three games, with excitement in Group B, where Sevilla visits Arsenal, the group leaders. The Spaniards, with two points, are four points behind the English side and risk losing their chances if they fail to win on a challenging field. This situation could lead to another disappointing Champions League campaign where they struggle to find their rhythm. In the same group, there's Lens-PSV, and the French team might seal the fate for the Dutch side. Lens could still contend for the top spot while Feyenoord would be out if they lose.





In Group A, Bayern Munich leads and could mathematically confirm their progress with a victory against Galatasaray. However, a win for Galatasaray might give them a shot at the top spot in the final matchday. In the other match of the group, it's Copenhagen against Manchester United, with 1 and 3 points respectively. The Danish team is on the brink of elimination, while the English side cannot afford any more European slip-ups.

Lastly, in Group C, Real Madrid is in control of their path to the round of 16. They lead with 9 points and face Union Berlin, who haven't secured a single point and have suffered defeats in all their appearances.