Following their triumphant return from the World Bodybuilding Championships in Spain, Mr. Sami Al Haddad, the President of the Bahrain Bodybuilding Federation, and Mr. Hisham Al Balushi, the Director of the Sports Federations at the Bahrain Olympic Committee, led a grand reception to celebrate the exceptional achievements of the team.

The Bahraini bodybuilders proudly brought home a stunning collection of medals, including a gold, two silver, and a bronze.

A warm welcome awaited the champions at Bahrain International Airport, where they were greeted with roses by Federation President Sami Al-Haddad and Sports Federations Director Hisham Al-Balushi.

The athletes were received in the presence of several members of the Bahrain Bodybuilding Federation's Board of Directors, alongside their families, friends, and devoted fans.

Festive and celebratory atmosphere with the athletes at Bahrain International Airport. BAHRAIN

Abdullah Farouk secured the top spot and the gold medal in the 85 kg weight category, while Muslim Al-Banna achieved the third place and the bronze medal in the 90 kg weight category.

Additionally, Abdullah Issa clinched the second place and the silver medal in the Master Physics 45-49 years category, with Khaled Al-Saeedi achieving the second place and the silver medal in the men's physique category at 176 cm.

Their dedication, hard work, and unwavering support from the Bahrain Bodybuilding Federation have truly paid off in a sport that continues to aspire to become part of the Olympic movement.