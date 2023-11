The DOSB (German Olympic Sports Confederation) and the German Sports Youth (Deutsche Sportjugend) are introducing a reporting button for anti-Semitic incidents in sports on their websites (www.dosb.de; www.dsj.de). They are currently in discussions with MAKKABI Germany regarding this initiative.

This step is taken in light of the November 9th Memorial Day for the November pogroms of 1938, recent violent attacks by Hamas on Israel, and the increasing presence of anti-Semitism in Germany. The reporting button allows individuals to easily, safely, and optionally anonymously report anti-Semitic incidents in sports.

Reports will be received by the Federal Association of Research and Information Center for Anti-Semitism (RIAS) and handled there. Victims can receive support in dealing with anti-Semitic incidents in organized sports if they wish. The goal is to promote an environment where everyone feels safe and accepted.

The DOSB and dsj are urging all sports club members in Germany, especially in these challenging times, to stand firmly against any form of anti-Semitism in our society, on our sports fields, in our sports halls, and in our clubhouses.

Thomas Weikert is the President of DOSB. © Getty Images

Anti-Semitism in Germany and worldwide is in no way acceptable. Each reported case helps to uncover and combat the problem and create a safe environment for Jewish athletes.

The reporting button for anti-Semitism in sports is an initiative of the Federal Association of Research and Information Centers for Anti-Semitism and the education and prevention project 'Zusammen1 - Für das, was uns verbindet' (Together1 - For what unites us) of the DOSB member organization MAKKABI Germany.

The DOSB's Executive Board and MAKKABI Germany issued a joint statement on November 4, expressing solidarity with the Israeli people and, in particular, with Jewish athletes in Germany.

The dsj's Executive Board published a clear statement of solidarity with Israel on October 21 within the framework of the dsj Main Committee.