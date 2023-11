Registration is officially open for the 11th edition of the largest and most inclusive running event in the world, the Wings for Life World Run. On Sunday, May 5, 2024 11:00 am GMT, runners and wheelchair users from across the world will hit the ‘start-line’ to connect as one in the fun, unique format.

Whether you run, roll in a wheelchair, jog or simply walk, every participant in the Wings for Life World Run starts at exactly the same moment, 11:00 am GMT. But you don’t run toward the finish line – you run away from it. Participants are chased by the event’s signature 'Catcher Car', either virtually or in person, which gives you a 30-minute head start.

When this moving finish line passes you, you’ve successfully completed your race, with the last man and woman to be caught are named the global champions. The moving finisher-line format means that everyone, no matter their fitness level, can be sure of finishing the race. All you need to do is start!

Wings for Life World will once again set new records on March 5th. WINGS FOR LIFE

With 100% of entry fees and donations going to vital spinal cord research, all participants will be helping to find a cure for spinal cord injury. "I’m so excited that registration is opening for 2024!"

Colin Jackson speaks

"In the previous edition of the Wings for Life World Run we had a record number of participants, and our goal is to see even more people on the starting line next May", says Colin Jackson, the British hurdling legend who is the event’s International Sports Director.

"We’re thrilled that this is the largest running event in the world, and we’re extremely proud of our participants, because each new registration brings real hope to everyone affected by spinal cord injury", added.

The Wings for Life World Run is accessible to everyone through virtual and in person events. This means no matter where, or how you want to participate, your result will count equally on the global leaderboard thanks to the Wings for Life World Run App.

The legendary former athlete, Colin Jackson, during a training session in London. RED BULL

Participants in the UK can take part virtually using the app or join one of the in-person App Runs taking place around the UK. Locations include Battersea Park, Philips Park in Manchester and Warwick University, with new runs being added right up until race day.

For those wanting to be physically chased by the catcher car, there will be events in Austria, Croatia, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Switzerland and the Netherlands where a celebrity driver will be at the wheel.

A big impact keeps getting bigger

Since the first Wings for Life World Run in 2014, the event has so far raised over 43.8 million euros, with 1,293,716 registered participants covering 11,839,989 kilometres in over 195 countries across all seven continents.

The 2023 edition alone drew a record 206,728 participants, and the aim for 2024 is to surpass that benchmark with even more people taking part. As always, 100% of their £22 entry fees will go to spinal cord research.

The eleventh edition of 'Wings for Life' is just under four months away now. WINGS FOR LIFE

The event is the primary fundraiser for the not-for-profit Wings for Life Foundation, which funds promising spinal cord research and clinical trials. Breakthroughs from these studies are already changing lives, so going for a run on a single day in May really can make a difference in the search for a cure.

Training benefits

Everyone who registers (no matter where or how you choose to run) will receive the official Wings for Life World Run adidas t-shirt to help you get ready to race. The special commemorative design from adidas will let everyone know the wearer is running for those who can’t.

Additionally, all participants will be offered training support from Runna, the official training partner for the Wings for Life World Run 2024. First 250 sign-ups get 3 free months of Runna (a £47.97 value), and all subsequent entrants win 1 free month (£15.99 value). Claim your spot!ç

The Wings for Life World Run starts simultaneously around the world at 11:00 am GMT on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Cost of entry will be £22.