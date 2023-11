Today at 3 PM in Turin (Italy), the draw for the ATP Finals Tournament took place. This championship will bring together the top 8 tennis players of the year from the ATP in singles and doubles.

In the Singles draw, the strong contender and world number one, Serbian Novak Djokovic, will be the top seed in the Green Group alongside Jannik Sinner (4th), Stefanos Tsitsipas (6th), and Holger Rune (10th). On the other hand, the world number two, Spanish Carlos Alcaráz, will do the same in the Red Group alongside Daniel Medvedev (3rd), Andrey Rublev (5th), and Alexander Zverev (8th).





This tournament is important not only for bringing together the top eight in the world rankings but also because it will be the last tournament of the year and will determine who is crowned the best of 2023. Nole Djokovic comes in great form after winning the Paris Master 1000 (11,445 points) and holds a significant advantage over Alcaráz (8,455). He only needs to win a single game to secure the top spot in the rankings at 36 years of age.

© Getty Images

In the doubles draw, the Green Group consists of: Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek (1st), Santiago González and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (4th), Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos (5th), and Máximo González and Andrés Molteni (7th).





On the other hand, the Red Group will be composed of: The reigning champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury (6th), Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski (2nd), Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden (3rd), and Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler (8th).





As for the format:

It is the only ATP calendar tournament structured in a Round-Robin phase, with two groups of 4 players (or pairs in doubles) where they all face each other, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals (and the best from one group facing the second best from the other, and vice versa). It is a different tournament in that one can become champion even after losing one or even two matches (with a combination of results and an advantage in sets and games, one can progress to the next round), which is why every minute played in the group stage is important from the first to the last.





Schedule for the Nitto ATP Finals 2023:

Group Stage: Sunday, November 12th to Friday, November 17th.

Semi-finals: Saturday, November 18th.

Final: Sunday, November 19th.