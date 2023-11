Angel Yin is the winner of the Aon Trophy and the one million dollar prize awarded to its victor. The golfer was chosen as the player making the best decisions on the strategically difficult and complicated holes throughout the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour. The LPGA Tour announced last Monday that Angel Yin is the champion of the Aon Risk Reward Challenge 2023.

Yin was recognized for her skill and prowess and expressed her pride and gratitude. "I'm excited to be named the Aon Risk Reward Challenge Champion this year," said Yin. "Golf is shaped by decisions made under pressure, so it's great to be recognized for something so crucial to success in this game. Several talented players have won this title before me, and it's an honor to join this tradition and stand alongside them as the winner of the Aon Trophy.

"Yin has had a spectacular season with many standout moments. Just last month, after 159 participations, Yin secured her first victory at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, where she defeated the current number 1 in the Rolex Rankings, Lilia Vu, in a one-hole playoff. It wasn't the first battle between the pair this season, as the Chevron Championship in Texas, played earlier this year, also ended in a duel between the two young stars. Yin left Texas in second place in that major. And now, she adds the coveted Aon Trophy to her growing list of achievements. Yin joins three other players on the LPGA Tour who previously took home the Aon Trophy: Carlota Ciganda (2020), Hannah Green (2021), and Minjee Lee (2022).

"When we launched the Aon Risk Reward Challenge, our goal was to create a program that recognized players' remarkable decision-making abilities and create a unique opportunity for players on the LPGA Tour," said Lambros Lambrou, Chief Executive Officer, Human Capital, Aon. The one million dollar prize, since its introduction to the circuit, became the highest-awarded prize on the LPGA Tour, an innovative initiative and the beginning of a new wave of significant investments in women's golf. In 2023, the LPGA Tour has awarded a record-breaking $108 million in prize money across 36 official and unofficial events, spanning 12 countries and regions and 11 states in the U.S., an increase of 54% compared to 2021. The combination of Yin's elite ball-striking and incredible short game helped her stay at the top of the leaderboard throughout the season and, ultimately, helped her secure the competition in the final weeks.