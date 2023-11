Following the successful Trinbago 2023, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) will commence the formal selection process for the host of the eighth Commonwealth Youth Games. This will take place in early 2024.

The announcement was made during the CGF General Assembly in Singapore. Many Commonwealth Games Associations have expressed interest, building on the momentum since the inaugural games in 2000 in Edinburgh, Scotland.





The Commonwealth Youth Games serve as the perfect platform for young athletes who may become stars in the future. Notable figures such as Indian shuttler Pusarla Sindhu (Badminton), British athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill (Athletics), and South African swimmer Chad Le Clos have emerged from these games.





It's worth noting that participants in the Youth Games are aged between 14 and 18, competing not only for medals but also experiencing cultural exchange and the spirit of friendly competition. In the recent edition held in the Caribbean islands of Trinidad and Tobago, 99 medal events took place across 7 sports, setting 20 Commonwealth Youth Games records.





In addition to Trinidad and Tobago, the Youth Games have been hosted in six other locations: The Bahamas, Samoa, Isle of Man (United Kingdom), Pune (India), Bendigo (Australia), and Edinburgh (Scotland)."