Paris, France, will host the press conference that the president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), Umar Kremlev, will hold this Thursday, November 16, to provide information about the current situation of IBA.





The IBA will take advantage of the public appearance to provide relevant updates and explain some of the latest events. Additionally, there will be an announcement of a major event that the organization has carefully prepared and will take place soon in December.





During the event, Kremlev will be joined by French boxers Estelle Mossley, a world and Olympic champion, and Sofiane Oumiha, a three-time world champion and Olympic silver medallist.



One of the events being prepared, which will undoubtedly be highlighted in the Paris conference, is the Junior World Championships, set to commence on November 23 with an opening ceremony and conclude with the finals on December 3 and 4. Around 50 National Federations will gather in Yerevan, Armenia. This is an innovative initiative as it revives global youth competition, which concluded in 2015 with the men's tournament held in St Petersburg, Russia, and Taipei, China, hosting the women's. Since then, no such significant event has taken place to discover talent at an early age, forming the foundation for the future of boxing. In Yerevan, competition will unfold in thirteen different weight categories, both for men and women.