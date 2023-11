The semifinals of the 2024 Champions Cup have taken place with victories for Swedish teams. Thorengruppen's girls outperformed Zug United (15-2), and Pixbo defeated Kloten-Dietlikon Jets (10-5). This secured their spots in the final, set to take place in January 2024.





The finalists for the FloorBall Champions Cup have been determined. Thorengruppen's team could be considered the favorite to win the second match as well, following their impressive victory at the Thoren Arena. Dominating the game from start to finish, they showed why they are the current Swedish champions.





However, Pixbo's girls also earned their ticket and won't let predictions or favoritism influence the end of January. They won both semifinal matches, the last one away against Kloten-Dietlikon Jets in Switzerland. Both semifinals started similarly, with 5-1 leads for the Swedish teams. Pixbo's Ellen Lundin scored a hat-trick in the first half and was later chosen as the player of the match for her crucial role in her team's 10-5 victory.

Photo by Fabrice Duc

Meanwhile, the men's semifinals will begin on Tuesday, November 22, and conclude on Saturday, December 2. The semifinal matchups are Storvreta IBK vs IBF Falun and SV Wiler-Ersigen vs Tatran Střešovice.





Both the men's and women's final matches will be played on the same day and at the same venue. The final is scheduled for January, with the location and date to be confirmed once the men's semifinal concludes.