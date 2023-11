As it has been the case in previous editions, as the Olympiad draws to a close and gives way to the Olympic Games, dissatisfaction with the Olympics grows among the inhabitants of the host city.

This is often due to the construction work and the difficulties caused by the massive infrastructure that supports the largest sporting event in the world.

It is nothing compared to the enthusiasm generated in Barcelona during the 1992 Games, the passion with which the Beijing residents experienced the 2008 Games or, to some extent, the excitement felt by Londoners and the country as a whole during the 2012 Olympics.

The first significant example was Rio de Janeiro 2016, when the host city was chosen at the height of Brazil's economic growth. However, more than half a decade later, the event took place in a harsh context of crisis, drawing serious criticism from the citizens of a city plagued by violence and insecurity.

For different reasons, recent editions of the Games have also been marked by strong opposition from Tokyo residents. The postponement of the 2020 event to 2021 due to the COVID pandemic and the fact that the competitions were held behind closed doors to prevent contagion even disturbed a significant proportion of Tokyoites.

The Paris Olympics will begin in just over eight months. © Getty Images

As July approaches, the negative sentiment is also growing in the French capital, where almost half of Parisians think it is "something bad" that the 2024 Games will be held in Paris, mainly due to security and transport concerns.

These 44% of Parisians with a negative opinion contrast with the 65% of French people who consider it "something good" that the Games will be held in Paris from 26 July to 11 August 2024, as "something good," according to the Odoxa survey for Winamax and RTL.

Two years ago, only 22% of respondents in Paris were against the Games, so the pattern of the two previous Olympic Games seems to be repeating itself. However, it's important to bear in mind that this is a survey involving only 1,207 Parisians and 1,005 prople from the rest of the country.