During a special ceremony featuring the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, and the President of World Taekwondo, Chungwon Choue, a statue was unveiled at the Olympic Museum on the shores of Lake Geneva in Lausanne, Switzerland.





In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of World Taekwondo, a beautiful Taekwondo statue was unveiled at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne. It is situated near the Olympic Flame and the statue of the founder of the Olympic Movement, Baron Pierre de Coubertin. The statue depicts two Taekwondo athletes in full combat, both attempting a characteristic head kick.





The statue is mounted on an octagonal platform featuring the logos of World Taekwondo and the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF), the five continents, and the phrase 'Sport of Hopes and Dreams.' The statue was commissioned by World Taekwondo and was crafted by the lead sculptor Milos Ippoliti, assisted by co-sculptors Paolo Vanzolini and Gianluca Pompilio.

Following the unveiling, IOC President Thomas Bach said, "It is a great honor and pleasure to see Taekwondo taking its rightful place in the Olympic Museum Park alongside other inspiring works. This rightful place is well-deserved as Taekwondo is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. This is a remarkable achievement considering they made their Olympic debut only 23 years ago in Sydney 2000. Since then, they have continued to grow their wonderful sport, which now enjoys truly global appeal. I would like to highlight the exceptional vision and leadership of Dr. Choue. This statue represents its significant place in the Olympic Program and Movement and its strong position in our global community."





Shortly afterward, World Taekwondo President Choue said, "I have been dreaming of this moment for a very, very long time. For many years, I wished for a statue that symbolizes the importance of Taekwondo in the Olympic Family. Today is the day. I want to thank many people, but especially IOC President for embracing this dream of mine. I also want to thank Ser Miang and the director of the Olympic Museum, Angelita, for turning this dream into reality."





After the customary acknowledgments, the president concluded, "Taekwondo is a sport that aspires to Olympism and Peace. This is what makes Taekwondo a truly global sport for everyone.