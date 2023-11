The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has imposed a four-year suspension on para-powerlifting athlete Dawid Lange for an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV), in breach of the IPC Anti-Doping Code. .

The Polish athlete returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for prohibited substances in a urine sample on 7 April 2019 during the men's over 107kg competition at the 2019 Polish Individual Weightlifting Championships for People with Disabilities.

The substances were metabolites of dehydrochloromethyltestosterone (DHCMT), metandienone, oxandrolone and clomifene. DHCMT; metandienone and oxandrolone are listed as Prohibited Substances under Class S1.1A of WADA's 2019 Prohibited List (Anabolic Agents). Clomifene is listed as a Prohibited Substance under S4.3 of WADA's 2019 Prohibited List (Hormone and Metabolic Modulators).

The athlete was provisionally suspended by the Polish Anti-Doping Agency (POLADA) on 13 June 2019 pending a resolution of his case. On 30 December 2019, Dawid Lange was charged with an ADRV in accordance with the POLADA's anti-doping rules.

On 22 July 2020, a POLADA disciplinary panel decided that the athlete had violated the POLADA anti-doping rules and imposed a four-year ban. As a result of his violation, the athlete will be ineligible for competition and other sports activities (other than approved anti-doping education or rehabilitation programmes) for four years from 13 June 2019.

This period takes into account the POLADA provisional suspension (13 June 2019 to 17 February 2021) and the IPC Provisional Suspension (30 September 2021 to 13 October 2023), resulting in an effective end date of 22 January 2024.

Paralympian Dawid Lange results have been nullified since June 2019. TWITTER

The results achieved at the 2019 Polish Individual Weightlifting Championships for People with Disabilities (Men over 107kg) will be disqualified, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes. All other results achieved after the positive lift and up to the start of the provisional ban will also be disqualified.

Each athlete is fully responsible for the substances found in his/her sample. An ADRV occurs whenever a Prohibited Substance (or its metabolites or markers) is found in the athlete's sample.

Jude Ellis, IPC Head of Anti-Doping, said: "This case serves as a reminder to those who have agreed to participate in a World Para Sports competition or who have signed the IPC’s Athlete Eligibility Agreement. They have a responsibility to understand and comply with their obligations under the IPC Anti-Doping Code at all times, in and out of competition".

The IPC acts as the International Federation for six Para-Sports: World Para Athletics, World Para Dance Sport, World Para Ice Hockey, World Para Powerlifting, World Shooting and World Para Swimming. The IPC's vision is to create for an inclusive world through Para sports.