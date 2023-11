Swiss mountain runner Stéphanie Perriard, already suspended for three years for using of prohibited substances, has been given an additional six-year ban for falsification by Swiss Sport Integrity.

During an initial procedure, the mountain runner admitted to possessing and using prohibited substances to enhance her athletic performance, including trafficking in Sustanon (a banned steroid commonly used to increase muscle mass).

While in the process, the athlete had agreed to a proposal by Swiss Sport Integrity, under Article 10.8.1 of the Anti-Doping Statute, which involved a three-year suspension (instead of four years) and a fine of 120 francs as an additional sanction. However, it did not conclude there.

Following decisive information provided to Swiss Sport Integrity by third parties, the suspicion of a possible breach of the suspension was confirmed. The accused attempted to unduly influence the investigation in her favour, misled authorities and made false statements, thus violating Article 2.5 of the Anti-Doping Statute by participating in "falsification of any element of doping control by an athlete or any other person."

Stephanie Perrard received an additional six-year ban. INSTAGRAM

Faced with this new development, Swiss runner Stéphanie Perriard has once again decided to accept an agreement proposed by Swiss Sport Integrity under Article 10.8.1 of the Anti-Doping Statute. The new penalty is a six-year ban (instead of seven years) and a fine of 1,500 Swiss francs, in addition to the 3-year ban already imposed.

It's important to note that the penalties or sanctions enforced by Swiss Sport Integrity apply to all sports activities broadly, not only as an athlete but also as a coach, for instance, across all types of sports, and in all countries subject to the regulations of the Anti-Doping Statute or the World Anti-Doping Code.