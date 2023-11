FISU has unveiled the second edition of the e-book Good Practices for Healthy Campuses. The publication comprises a compilation of the top 200 practices drawn from institutions deserving of the prestigious Healthy Campus label.





FISU is committed to enhancing knowledge and promoting well-being within Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). Among its objectives, a key focus in this valuable resource is advancing "student health and well-being." In line with this, the Healthy Campus program has emerged as a valuable and practical tool for universities seeking to invest in the well-being of their academic communities.





In fostering this culture of well-being within campuses, universities have aligned themselves with FISU guidelines. A total of 130 institutions have strived for excellence in student well-being, adopting this program in various parts of the world.





FISU's unwavering goal is to advance student health and well-being through the Healthy Campus initiative. This document presented by FISU not only showcases the best practices of universities but also serves as a source of inspiration for the global higher education community.





As more institutions embrace this Healthy Campus program, the future of well-being in higher education looks promising, driven by a shared commitment to creating healthier and happier campus communities.